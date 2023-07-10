Tottenham's players have "really enjoyed" their first week of training under new boss Ange Postecoglou, according to Sky Sports' Michael Bridge.

When did Tottenham players return?

It's all change at Hotspur Way training ground this summer, the most drastic of which being a new manager to help guide the players through this year's pre-season.

That manager is Postecoglou who made the move to north London following a successful trophy-laden period at Celtic in Scotland, and now the Australian has the difficult task of transforming a Spurs team who floundered last season.

He will have to get to work on the training ground as quickly as possible if he is going to shape this Tottenham team into a competitive one next season and he has already had a first glance at some of those he'll be working with.

July 1 was the players' first official day back at Hotspur Way, or at least those who were not extended a longer break due to international commitments.

Those who were on international duty will return between July 9 and July 12, and they will be evidently hearing positive words from their teammates about Postecoglou.

According to journalist Bridge, the Spurs players in training over the last week or so have "really enjoyed" their time under the new coach, creating a more harmonious atmosphere around the club than there has been previously.

Bridge told Sky Sports (via Football Daily): "So, Spurs returned to training not last Saturday but the Saturday before and the majority of players were players not on international duty, and a lot of the players returning from loan spells like Sergio Reguilon, Tanguy Ndombele, Djed Spence and a number of players maybe on the fringes of the first-team squad.

He added: "What I'm hearing out of the squad is they really enjoyed their first week under Postecoglou and the new refreshed coaching staff as well. So, it's been a good week for the players but of course it's still very, very early days.

"Postecoglou will be keeping a close eye on the players, but it is a big squad, Alex, and with no European football this season, he will have to trim that squad. A number of players will be moved on, but it's sort of starting again, a bit of a trial here as well.

"People keep telling me about Tanguy Ndombele, what about his future? Well, he's just won Serie A with Napoli. You know, is he a player that can be rejuvenated under Postecoglou?

"But what's key as well is that next week Spurs will fly out to Australia to face West Ham United. I think we'll get a better indication there who has got a future and who hasn't because I don't expect the whole squad to travel out, and I expect maybe a few to stay at Hotspur Way and in north London for the players there to maybe negotiate deals with other clubs."

Postecoglou has started well in earning the players' trust during pre-season and the manager will be able to evaluate his squad more completely when the rest of his players return.

After assessing his options, the former Celtic coach will have to make some quick decisions on the futures of some of his players, with a number of them expected to be moved on this summer.

Who are Tottenham signing?

While there is going to be a large proportion of outgoings this window, Spurs will still be eager to add to their squad in the remaining weeks of the summer too.

Having already signed James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario from Leicester and Empoli respectively, as well as permanently bringing Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro on board, Spurs have made a brilliant start to the window and are setting themselves up well to right the wrongs of last season.

Manor Solomon is expected to be announced as a Tottenham player imminently off the back of a free transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk and is another clever and cost-effective piece of business from the Lilywhites.

However, their next priority simply must be a centre-back, an area of the pitch which needs significant strengthening. Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven have been linked, with the former supposedly the club's number one target.