Tottenham Hotspur's remarkable resurgence under Ange Postecoglou continued with victory over nine-man Liverpool on Saturday evening, and while officials have been lamented for their inept decision-making, it matters not to the Lilywhites, who advance to second in the Premier League.

Spurs have a newfound identity under their Australian manager, and continuing their unbeaten start to the season at the Reds' expense, look a different animal after the woes under erstwhile bosses Jose Mourinho, Nuno Santo and Antonio Conte.

There is a real belief that success can be achieved this season, and with formerly substandard signings now starting to gleam, it's all dovetailing down the N17 right now.

Pedro Porro was particularly electric against Liverpool and has easily been one of Spurs' best performers so far this season, having started the past six matches in the Premier League and dazzled with his dynamism, hailed as a "top player" by teammate Ben Davies.

How did Pedro Porro perform vs Liverpool?

It's a far cry from his maiden days after signing from Sporting Lisbon on an initial loan in January, where he was branded "so bad it's unbelievable" by former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood.

Against Liverpool, he was a constant thorn down the right channel and produced the match-winning cross that led to Joel Matip turning into his own net in the dying embers.

As per Sofascore, he recorded a joint-match-best rating of 8.4, making six tackles, five clearances and blocking two shots, also winning eight of his 11 contested duels, completing 97 touches and making three key passes - a whirlwind of creativity and defensive solidity and increasingly integral under Postecoglou's management.

The Evening Standard's Dan Kilpatrick was among those waxing lyrical, writing in his post-match ratings: "Quietly excellent and deserved to be the man to fashion the breakthrough when Matip turned his cross past Alisson. Comfortable in possession, a threat in the final third and made a couple of last-ditch challenges to halt Liverpool counters."

The two-cap Spain star is growing into his skin and will continue to play a starring role for this ambitious Lilywhites outfit this season, and while he is undisputably resurgent, forward Richarlison is the real winner after another impressive display.

How did Richarlison perform vs Liverpool?

To say Richarlison flattered to deceive across the opening campaign of his Tottenham career would be an understatement; after completing a £60m transfer from Everton in July 2022, the Brazilian only scored once in the English top-flight all season, branded a "joke" by talkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino for his dismal displays.

While he hasn't reached his peak yet this year, he certainly looks revitalised having scored and assisted in the late win over Sheffield United.

Against Liverpool he showed further signs of saving his Tottenham career, providing the assist for Heung-min Son's opening goal to send the Spurs faithful into a thunderous din of approval.

Complementing his crucial assist with an 81% passing accuracy, two key passes, five shots, two tackles and two interceptions Richarlison would earn a match score of 7.8.

Hailed for his “relentless” presence on the pitch, the 26-year-old is proving to be a vital cog for this Spurs team, combining tenacity with his instinctive threat, and while it has been absent for much of the £90k-per-week earner's time in London, there are promising signs that he is blossoming into a phenom to be reckoned with.

Tottenham defeated an impressive Liverpool side and continue to shine on the major stage, and while it's early into the campaign, there is real hope that Postecoglou is cooking up a storm for this endearing fanbase.