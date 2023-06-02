Ange Postecoglou is on Tottenham Hotspur's list as they search for a new manager, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

What's the latest on Spurs' manager search?

Daniel Levy has faced a few difficult weeks again as Spurs struggled to find a new manager, with pursuits of Julian Nagelsmann and Arne Slot falling through.

They have now turned their attention to the Celtic manager, and it has now been reported that the Hoops expect Postecoglou to depart the club as Spurs' interest grows.

The Australian has been a resounding success at Celtic, winning back-to-back titles, and could secure a domestic treble if his side win the Scottish Cup final.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano confirmed that the 57-year-old is being targeted for a move to North London.

"Spurs are deciding on the director very soon, and then they will pick the new manager. I'm told that Ange Postecoglou, who is doing an excellent job at Celtic, is a concrete name in the list," he stated.

"They wanted Arne Slot but no way, he extended his contract at Feyenoord, that was a crazy situation last week.

"It's really crazy, because it's not the first time it has happened, in the summer when they appointed Nuno [Espirito Santo], it was like a three, four or five weeks negotiation, with many managers, and then they ended up with Nuno so it's always like that at Tottenham. They need to clarify the situation as soon as possible."

Could Postecoglou be a good appointment for Spurs?

The Australian's success at Celtic bodes well for Spurs, taking over a team which had lost the title to Rangers, and winning back-to-back leagues in style.

Celtic scored an astonishing 114 goals in 38 league games this season, and asserted their dominance over their rivals, having knocked them out of both cup competitions.

Postecoglou has successfully implemented his style at the Hoops in this time, playing attacking football with a 4-3-3 formation, and if he can translate this success to Spurs, he could gain the support of fans very quickly if the team starts playing a more entertaining style to that of Conte or Jose Mourinho before him.

Attackers such as Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski both struggled this season, but playing under an attacking coach like Postecoglou could help them rediscover their form.

Celtic attackers Kyogo Furuhashi, Jota, Daizen Maeda and Liel Abada all scored 10 or more goals this season, and if Postecoglou can manage similarly at Spurs, who were reliant on Harry Kane going forward, they may see some improvement next season.