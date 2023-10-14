Tottenham Hotspur are absolutely flying in the Premier League under Ange Postecoglou right now, but there is a lingering sense that a new starring centre-forward is still needed following Harry Kane's transfer to Bayern Munich in August.

The Australian quickly got to work in restoring the Lilywhites squad with exciting additions spread across the pitch, and the results have been nothing short of resounding thus far, joint-first after eight matches.

That being said, among those summer signings, Spurs didn't replace Kane with a new first-class frontman, but this could now be the club's priority, and a prolific star is on the radar.

Who are Tottenham interested in signing?

27-year-old forward Serhou Guirassy has attracted the attention of more than a few outfits across Europe after his devastating attacking displays of late, and Tottenham are among the suitors, according to transfer insider Dean Jones, who claims that moves may be made in January.

As relayed by Football365, Jones stated that "Tottenham are one of the teams already keeping an eye on his development", ensuring that an approach may not be too far away when the winter window is open.

The Stuttgart striker reportedly holds a release clause of €20m (£17m), with this affordable figure attracting further attention from Bournemouth, Brentford, Crystal Palace and West Ham United.

How good is Serhou Guirassy?

The Guinean sharpshooter's release clause simplifies what could have turned into a convoluted matter, with his German Bundesliga outfit reliant on his loyalty should the offers start drifting in.

And while the French-born ace only joined his side on loan last season, making the deal permanent this year, his “outrageous” goalscoring exploits, as remarked by The Athletic's Seb Stafford-Bloor, have now paved the way for a spot at the front of one of Europe's elite squads.

Despite the mounting intrigue, Spurs really do present an enticing offer, as well as a position at the club that promises opportunity for a player who has now hit their prolific prime.

This season, Guirassy has already scored a staggering 14 goals from just eight appearances, including 13 from seven in the league; remarkably, he has now equalled his complete tally from last year, 14 from 29 matches.

It's an astounding level of prowess, with the eight-cap international ranking among the top 1% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored, the top 14% for total shots, the top 20% for touches in the attacking box and the top 18% for pass completion, as per FBref.

Effectively, this underscores just how impressive he has been in front of goal, scoring with frightening constancy despite ranking lower for shots taken and for the actual time he spends in the penalty area.

Serhou Guirassy League Goals By Season (Transfermarkt) Season Apps Goals 23/24 7 13 22/23 22 11 21/22 37 9 20/21 27 10 19/20 23 9

Take Erling Haaland, for example. The Manchester City phenomenon bagged 52 goals from 53 outings en route to a treble last season, and he ranks among the top 8% for goals scored and the top 7% for total shots taken per 90 - a far more levelled representation of his efforts.

This season, indeed, the Norwegian has posted eight goals from 12 matches, with even his striking inevitability falling well below Guirassy's current rate.

The £36k-per-week goal machine would offer a striking threat that would be tailor-made for prominence in this Tottenham team, providing a different dimension to a thriving, swift-flowing outfit.

Heung-min Son, newly-appointed captain, has scored six times from eight matches in the Premier League this season in his new role as the centre-forward, but Guirassy would serve as the perfect counterweight to a phenom of his quality - which could be crucial as the season stretches into the later stage.

How would Serhou Guirassy fit in at Tottenham?

The fact that Guirassy could be playing ahead of James Maddison is truly a frightening prospect for the rest of English football, with the innovative playmaker arriving from Leicester City in a £40m deal in the summer.

Last season, Leicester did suffer relegation from the Premier League but at no detriment to Maddison's efforts, with the five-cap England international scoring ten goals and providing nine assists from only 28 starts in the English top-flight.

Hailed among the "world-class" crop of talent England boast at present by Dean Saunders, the 26-year-old has started life in London with aplomb, earning the Premier League Player of the Month for August after catalysing Spurs' attacking efforts.

The £170k-per-week magician ranks among the top 2% of attacking midfielders and wingers over the past year for assists, the top 1% for shot-creating actions and the top 7% for progressive passes per 90.

As per Sofascore, he is also completing 85% of his passes in the league this season while also forging 3.3 key passes per game; a stunning rate, considering Kevin De Bruyne, for example, averaged 3.1 per game last year.

Maddison is also winning 57% of his ground duels and averaging 1.3 tackles per match, which embodies the tenacity and application across the pitch that is serving Tottenham so well in Postecoglou's vision - this is also something that would provide Guirassy with greater threat and stability in his own exploits.

One can only imagine the kind of success Maddison could find in channelling his creativity toward a focal point such as Guirassy, having already plundered two goals and five assists in the Premier League this season.

While, in all likelihood, the Stuttgart man will not maintain a rate of scoring that surpasses Haaland with regularity, he is starting to demonstrate just how effective he can be in the final third, and undeniably boasts a fearsome and powerful shot that could be the perfect solution to Tottenham's problem - albeit one that is not causing any grief - of a Kane replacement.

Tottenham must strike and secure this man's signature, with Maddison behind him only Postecoglou truly knows the incredible offensive feats that could be achieved.

And while everything is going well for Spurs at the moment, there is always the possibility that form will slip in the business end, but with a sensation such as Guirassy entering the fray, the additional angle could tip the odds firmly in the Lilywhites' favour.