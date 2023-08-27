Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are looking to make late summer signings to replace Harry Kane after his £100m transfer to Bayern Munich.

Ange Postecoglou has already made several signings and is now eyeing another attacking acquisition.

Tottenham are considering signing a La Liga valued at £43m - and they could thrive under Postecoglou's leadership.

Tottenham Hotspur are pushing to make late summer signings to replace world-class striker Harry Kane, who completed a £100m transfer to Bayern Munich earlier this month.

The north London club have been active this summer after a miserable Premier League campaign last time out, with the club finishing eighth in the division and hence failing to qualify for Europe.

Ange Postecoglou has been brought in to lead from the dugout, and has indeed made a wealth of signings, including James Maddison, Guglielmo Vicario and Micky van de Ven, and is now seemingly eyeing up another attacking acquisition in Barcelona star Ansu Fati.

What's the latest on Ansu Fati to Tottenham?

According to El Chiringuito TV - via Caught Offside - Tottenham are considering signing talented Barcelona winger Fati before the transfer window slams shut next week, with Aston Villa also interested.

Read the latest Tottenham transfer news HERE...

The player's agent, Jorge Mendes, is eager to provide his client with a new stomping ground, touting the young Spaniard at €50m (£43m).

How good is Ansu Fati?

Having waved goodbye to their star man in Kane, there will understandably have been some trepidation pervading around the Lilywhites support, with the club's record goalscorer not easily replaced.

But if the opening phase of the campaign is anything to go by, life under Postecoglou could prove fruitful, with a battling away draw against Brentford preceding a succession of victories against Manchester United and Bournemouth.

Tottenham are demonstrating early signs of a fluid and cohesive outfit, with them not placing an over-reliance on any one man and playing as a team. Because of this, Fati would perhaps be wise to select the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as his next destination.

Once proclaimed to be a "generational player" by Barcelona boss Xavi, Fati burst onto the scene with frightening ability, scoring eight goals aged just 16 across the 2019/20 term, following up with five goals and four assists from ten outings in the following campaign, only to see a detrimental injury hamper his development.

Now 20, the nine-cap Spain star is on the periphery at Camp Nou and likely needs to move away from Catalonia to kickstart his career, and should Spurs succeed in their pursuit, they could well wield their very own version of Manchester United's Marcus Rashford.

Indeed, while Fati has been playing near the fringes at Barcelona, he still ranks among the top 21% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 1% for total shots, the top 6% for pass completion and the top 1% for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90, as per FBref.

Such metrics have prompted the statistics-led site to list Rashford as Fati's most comparable player, with the £300k-per-week Red Devil ranking among the top 1% of positional peers for goals, the top 2% for total shots and the top 6% for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90.

With both players blessed with lightning speed and a fleet-footed gait, Fati could rival Rashford's presence by growing into his skin under Postecoglou's stewardship, perhaps finding his shooting boots and emulating his 25-year-old peer's 30-goal campaign for Manchester United last year.

While Fati has endured a rocky road during the early stages of his career, his immense talent is undeniable, and he must now move to kickstart his career and thrive as one of Europe's foremost attacking stars.