Tottenham Hotspur may have been hard done by on Thursday night by referee Anthony Taylor after he failed to show Victor Lindelof a second yellow of the game.

Are Tottenham's Champions League dreams over?

After the rough weekend for the Lilywhites on Tyneside, Thursday's clash against Manchester United may have been a must-win to keep their faint hopes of Champions League football alive.

In truth, even a win for Spurs would've still provided them with an uphill challenge to land a spot inside the top four with just five games to go.

However, there will be positives to be taken from the game in north London with Ryan Mason's side showing a lot of desire to fight for their manager in the second half.

The first half showing optimised the issues at Spurs currently, however, the side which showed out for the second 45 minutes provided the fans something to cheer about.

Alongside some glaring misses, Spurs may feel they should have had a crack at three points against 10 men after Lindelof manhandled Son Heung-min to give away a free kick.

However, Anthony Taylor only awarded Tottenham the free kick and failed to pull a second yellow card out of his pocket for the Swede.

As it was not a dangerous challenge, VAR was unable to intervene, but an image of the incident shows the centre-back should feel very fortunate not to have been sent for an early shower:

Should Lindelof have been red-carded?

The Swede probably felt an incredibly lucky man after Taylor only awarded the free kick as he done his absolute best to prevent Son without making any attempt for the ball.

Had he not already been on a yellow card, then it would have been interesting to see whether Taylor's decision would have been different.

The incident happened with around 20 minutes - including stoppage time - remaining on the clock with the north London side pushing for an equaliser.

Taking to Twitter during the game, The Athletic's Charlie Eccleshare said: "Really should have been a second yellow for Lindelof."

Although Spurs probably should have played the remaining time against one-less man, they can only have themselves to blame for not winning the game.

Dire defending in the first half set them up for an uphill challenge in which they still missed some huge opportunities to win the game.

Eric Dier's header somehow was put wide from a matter of yards out and the South Korean could have had another on the night.

There were some positives to take for Spurs, it will be interesting to see if they carry into their next game away to Liverpool.