Tottenham Hotspur could look to the Feyenoord boss Arne Slot as a potential option to replace the recently sacked Antonio Conte.

Who could Spurs replace Conte with?

On Sunday night, the north London club confirmed the Italian boss as leaving through a mutual agreement and would not be returning from Italy ahead of the Premier League return.

In his place, his assistant coach Cristian Stellini will remain at the club and help manage the club alongside Ryan Mason for the remaining 10 games of the season.

However, there have been a number of potential options linked with replacing the Italian and it seems one of them could be the 44-year-old, Slot.

Indeed, speaking on his YouTube channel, journalist Alasdair Gold has suggested the club could use Levy's links in the Netherlands to sound out the Feyenoord boss:

(56:40) "I kind of had a little dig around, a look into him because I found him quite interesting. There's Poch similarities there from what I understand from people I spoke to that kind of know him and his style very well.

"Plays a 4-3-3, occasionally 4-2-3-1 it kind of merges into. Quite young. From what I understand, Daniel Levy's got a fair few contacts in the Dutch kind of market, the Dutch game."

Could Arne Slot be a good option for Spurs?

The Dutchman is currently managing Feyenoord in the Eredivisie, however, he would not appear to be someone who could offer Spurs an instant replacement for Conte.

Slot is currently leading his side to the title in the Netherlands with Feyenoord currently sitting six points clear of Ajax at the top of the table.

And given the club also have a Europa League quarter-final to play in over the coming weeks, it would seem as if his near future is certainly tied down to the Dutch side.

Slot has already been linked with a potential move to the Premier League over recent months when Leeds United launched and ambitious proposal to bring him to Elland Road.

The Yorkshire side were quickly shut down by the 44-year-old but Spurs may feel as if they have already lost out on one Dutch manager in Erik ten Hag.

Spurs were linked with the Manchester United boss in the past and he has gone on to make an immediate impact at Old Trafford having won them the League Cup and looking good for a top-four finish.

Slot does typically use a four-at-the-back formation which could potentially clash with the recent recruitment made in north London.

However, he has been tipped for a big move in the future by Guus Hiddink who has suggested he could follow in the footsteps of Ten Hag:

“It could well be that he is the next one to break through internationally after Erik ten Hag at Manchester United,” he said.