Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is refusing to back down from his scathing comments made in his fiery post-match press conference on Saturday.

What did Antonio Conte say in his Southampton rant?

It was a dismal weekend for the north London side as they saw their grasp on the top four slip following Newcastle United's victory on Friday night.

And it seems as if Spurs were unable to handle the pressure put on them by the Tynesiders as they allowed their 3-1 lead over Southampton slip with just 15 minutes to go.

But the biggest drama potentially came after the game as Conte unleashed a furious rant which covered a lot of people within the club.

Now, days on from the rant, speaking on Sky Sports, reporter Kaveh Solhekol has claimed the 53-year-old is not looking to back down from his comments:

"My information is Conte stands by what he said [on Saturday]. He believes what he said and I'd be very surprised to see him backtracking or apologising for anything he said."

Was Conte right?

There is certainly some truth behind what Conte had to say on the south coast with the north London club having failed to lift a trophy since 2008.

However, his rant did feel like a method to cover his responsibility on the back of what has been a dismal campaign for the Lilywhites.

Spurs have struggled to get over the line over the last decade in cup semi-finals/finals under the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and that has been an issue for the club.

However, Spurs have come nowhere near the line with Conte who has seen his side beaten by Sheffield United in the FA Cup and then knocked out of the Champions League by a blunt AC Milan.

The Italian had the opportunity to make a real charge for the FA Cup this season, instead, he fielded a weakened side and took the gamble which clearly did not pay off.

And now the best he could potentially achieve with the Lilywhites is a spot inside the top four and he is seemingly taking his frustration out on others at the club.

That being said, the likes of Daniel Levy have to take some blame for his handling of the club over the years, but money has been spent since Mauricio Pochettino's sacking.

Regardless, when Spurs look to the likes of Newcastle who have Eddie Howe extracting the absolute best out of players like Dan Burn it seems as if there is a lot more Conte could be getting out of his players.