Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is believed to be grateful for the way in which the north London club have handed his off-field issues this season.

Will Conte leave at the end of the season?

It has been quite a turbulent campaign for the Lilywhites, who have certainly endured a lot of low moments in recent weeks, yet find themselves in a strong position to end the season with Champions League football.

However, it seems as if they could well go into the 2023/24 campaign with a new manager at the helm with strong suggestions Conte could be set to move on.

The issues for the Italian have not only been on the pitch with the 53-year-old experiencing a number of problems off the field as well.

And speaking on his YouTube channel, journalist Alasdair Gold has claimed those close to Conte have suggested the Spurs boss is massively appreciative of the way the club have handled his struggles:

"From what I understand from people around him, he's very appreciative of how they've been with him this season, with obviously Gian Piero [Ventrone] dying and Sinisa Mihajlovic as well, Gianluca Vialli, of course, his home situation with his family, and obviously, his health problems in the last six weeks as well.

"And I think there's a real gratitude, I think, an appreciation for how I guess they've been with him."

What has gone wrong for Spurs this season?

It is important to remember Tottenham could still end the campaign on a high by securing themselves a spot in the Champions League for next season.

However, it does feel like the north Londoners have missed some big opportunities to end their trophy drought this season through their dismal displays across the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Champions League.

Exit in the round of the Carabao Cup to Nottingham Forest could have been put behind them had Spurs not been dumped out of the FA Cup by Sheffield United last month.

And in Conte's return to the dugout following his rehabilitation period in Italy, the Lilywhites crashed out of Europe with a whimper in an embarrassing performance against AC Milan.

Conte may be grateful for the way the club have handled the deaths to close friends and the illness he has suffered through the campaign, however, some Spurs fans may not appreciate the Italian's comments in recent press conferences.

The Spurs boss has suggested getting top four for Spurs is like winning the Premier League and claimed how big of an achievement it would be to do so.

Yet in five of the last seven seasons, Spurs have qualified for the elite European competition.

Perhaps, the Italian should have taken the cup competitions more seriously than he did, and maybe he could have been the one to end Spurs' trophy drought and even put to bed his dreadful personal record in the Champions League.