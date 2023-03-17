Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has been spotted as being back to his best form on the sideline following their recent victory in the Premier League.

What has been wrong with Antonio Conte?

The Italian has had to endure a difficult few months off the pitch with the 53-year-old left grieving the deaths of three close friends.

On top of this, he has only just returned fully after undergoing gallbladder surgery earlier this year which kept him out of action for a number of weeks.

All of this has intertwined with a poor run of form for Spurs, which has seen them dumped out of the FA Cup and Champions League in the last few weeks.

However, speaking on the Gold & Guest Talk Tottenham podcast, Alasdair Gold has admitted the thought the Italian looked back to his normal self in the game against Forest:

"On Saturday, he was really fired up, and the goals... each goal, he kind of celebrated like a bit of a madman, and that's what we're used to seeing. And he was enjoying his job again, I feel like. And I think that's key for Spurs.

"With all the talk going on and everything that's been said, I think if Conte's got the fire back in him... if we see a similar performance from him and the team on Saturday, I personally would go as far to say I think that Spurs will finish in the top four."

Where does Conte's Spurs future lie?

The reports strongly suggest Conte will not be looking to extend his stay in north London with his contract with the Lilywhites coming to an end this season.

And there have even been suggestions that he could not even see out the end of the campaign with Tottenham on the back of their recent cup exits.

However, it seems as if his flame is still burning after the weekend's victory with the 53-year-old seemingly still fired up on the sideline.

And this is certainly encouraging for all at Spurs, with a spot in the top four being the only thing they are able to play for in the remaining months of the season.

Spurs have a tough run towards the end of next month when they will face their three nearest rivals for a spot in the Champions League.

Therefore, it does feel absolutely essential that everyone at the club is on the same page for the upcoming games against the likes of Southampton, Everton, Brighton & Hove Albion and Bournemouth.

And what will surely encourage Conte is Spurs will now return to playing once a week for the next month until their big week against Newcastle United, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Although it seems as if he may not be at Spurs next season, having a fired-up Conte is something which is in the best interests of the club.