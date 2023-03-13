Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison thought he had ended his Premier League drought over the weekend only to see his effort chalked off for offside

The Brazilian had found his name in the media over the course of last week following his comments on the back of their Champions League exit to AC Milan.

Richarlison was left furious by Antonio Conte’s decision to leave him on the bench against the Serie A side and the pair spoke openly throughout the week on the matter.

Despite the potential tension between the forward and Conte, the Italian put Richarlison in the starting XI to play Nottingham Forest and he netted inside four minutes.

After a lengthy VAR check, the goal was disallowed for a questionable offside decision and his search for his first league goal for Spurs continues.

The 26-year-old was able to recover and provide the north London side with an impressive display which saw him win a penalty and provide an assist for Son Heung-min.

However, Conte’s reaction to the goal was posted on Twitter with the Italian not exactly showing his joy when the camera had panned to him during Richarlison’s celebrations.

It was certainly a sight to behold with the reaction across social media saying it all. The manager was dubbed 'salty' while others claimed they 'lost it' and were 'crying' upon seeing the footage.

It's safe to say the Brazilian won't be happy if he watches this back. A disallowed goal is bad enough but for your own manager to react in such a way is particularly damning.