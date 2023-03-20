Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte did not address his players in the dressing room following their capitulation on the south coast over the weekend.

What did Antonio Conte say?

It was certainly a fiery post-match press conference from the Italian who let rip at almost everyone at the club apart from himself following the draw against Southampton.

Conte hit out at the club's owners, the players and the culture of the north London outfit as their grip on their spot inside the top four took yet another blow.

However, behind-the-scenes, it seems as if the 53-year-old took a completely different approach after the game by not even speaking to his players.

Indeed, speaking on his YouTube channel, Alasdair Gold has revealed the scenes from the dressing room following the game at St Mary's:

(10:30) "As far as I understand it, is no, apparently, he did the thing that we've spoken about before where he's so angry, he just doesn't talk to them.

"And he did not talk to his players in the dressing room afterwards. So he'd kind of been building it all up, building it all up and saving it for us. Pretty much. And my goodness, did he unload.

"And yeah, from what I understand, that dressing room anyway was like, near silence, you know, I don't think there was anything coming out of there whatsoever."

What lies ahead for Antonio Conte?

The Premier League action has now halted for the international break which will see Spurs out of action until next month and, in turn, leaving Daniel Levy with time to consider his options.

There is a strong belief that the Italian will not be around for the 2023/24 campaign despite the club holding the option to extend his stay by a further year.

And the results are failing to pick up on a consistent basis now in north London with Spurs having failed to win any of their last five away games across all competitions.

So it does leave the club in an interesting situation as to what their next move will be with a spot in the Champions League - somehow - still to play for this season.

The longer the Conte spell continues, it could only prove more and more unlikely that Champions League football for next season is a serious possibility.

There are reports claiming neither Conte nor some of the players want him around the club anymore which would point in the direction of the results going in the manner which they are.

But perhaps his future depends on the options left for Levy if he was to sack him.

Bringing in a new manager at this point of the season is an option but it will leave them with little time to turn around Spurs' poor form.

And making Ryan Mason the interim manager could also have its own issues with the Englishman not having backroom staff behind him.

Whatever choice Levy makes, it does feel as if an important few days lies ahead of the north London club.