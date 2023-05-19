Tottenham Hotspur are targeting the potential appointment of Arne Slot as their next manager and he could look to bring one of his Feyenoord stars with him.

Who is Orkun Kokcu?

Spurs still have two league games to earn some level of creditability from their 2022/23 campaign with European football still a possibility.

Although they were dealt with a setback on the weekend against Aston Villa, wins against Brentford and Leeds United could see them secure some form of European action for next season.

Amid their issues on the pitch, a number of obstacles need to be hurdled in the coming weeks off the pitch as the searches for a new manager and a new sporting director continue.

Indeed, it has become apparent Julian Nagelsmann is no longer an option for Spurs this summer with the German believed to be off their shortlist.

However, one name which is believed to be one of the frontrunners now is Slot from Feyenoord and he could potentially look to bring one of his current players with him.

According to reports, the 44-year-old would look at potentially bringing Orkun Kokcu with him to north London having played 94 times under the Dutchman.

And speaking on the Gold & Guest Talk Tottenham podcast, journalist Alasdair Gold has been left excited at the prospect of the Turkish midfielder joining the north London side:

"What's quite interesting is a lot of the talk from the Netherlands as well is that if he does come to Spurs - or wherever he goes - there's a high likelihood that he will try to take Orkun Kokcu with him."

"If a manager comes in, I always do think it's good to give them one of their favourites, as it were, someone to instantly understand their tactics and kind of spread that across the team as well. Set the example as it were."

How much would Kokcu cost?

The 22-year-old Turkey international has come through the ranks at Feyenoord having been born in the Netherlands and joining the Dutch giants back in 2014.

In what has been a season to remember for all at Feyenoord, Kokcu has excelled in Slot's midfield after racking up 12 goals and five assists in all competitions (via Transfermarkt).

Although his goals may have dried up in recent months, Kokcu has played a huge role in the Feyenoord side having played a total of 3779 minutes in total.

The Turkey international has certainly shown some incredible signs this season as he ranks inside the top fourth percentile for both progressive carries and passes (via FBref).

To put that into context, Kokcu has provided more than double (6.48) shot-creating actions than Tottenham's current midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (2.79) (via FBref).

Having been compared to the midfield maestro Luke Modric, Kokcu is likely to come with a significant valuation which has previously been claimed to be in the region of £40m.

Erik ten Hag's arrival at Manchester United saw the Dutchman raid Ajax for some of his former players and the Red Devils have enjoyed an upwards trajectory this season.

It will be interesting to see if Slot would be granted the same trust in the transfer window if he is to be appointed.