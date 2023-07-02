Despite rumours and reports to the contrary, transfer inside Dean Jones is not convinced that Aymeric Laporte has "rejected Tottenham", as the Spanish international is set to leave Manchester City this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - What's the latest on Aymeric Laporte?

According to a report from the Mirror, City are planning to sell Laporte this summer as a means to raise the necessary funds to purchase RB Leipzig's much sought-after centre-back Josko Gvardiol, and one of the teams 'interested' is Spurs.

The Spanish international arrived on these shores in January 2018 for a City record fee of £57m, and since then, he has gone on to make 179 appearances for the club, winning the league in every season he has been in England bar 2019/20 and helping the Cityzens reach centurion immortality in 2018.

However, injuries and the arrival of a swath of new defensive talent in the form of Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, and Manuel Akanji have severely limited his minutes this season, resulting in the former Bilbao man making just 11 starts in the Premier League this year.

A move to Ange Postecoglou's new-look Spurs could provide the Basque titan a great platform to rediscover his best form and provide him with ample minutes, but a report from Football Insider just last week suggested that the City star might've rejected any move to North London before it could even get off the ground.

What has transfer insider Dean Jones said about Aymeric Laporte and Tottenham Hotspur?

Jones was quick to say that he was unconvinced of reports suggesting that Laporte had rejected Spurs and that with his departure from City looking nailed on, he would need to find himself a new club soon.

Speaking to Football FanCast, he said: "I'm not wholly convinced that he's rejected Tottenham, but what we do know about Laporte is he is going to be leaving Man City, so he is going to need a new club."

Would Aymeric Laporte be a good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

Laporte would undoubtedly be a fantastic signing for Tottenham, especially under the attacking-minded Postecoglou.

Granted, his last campaign was disappointing in terms of minutes, which somewhat impacted his performances, but judging him on his last full season - 2021/22 - and it's evident just how good of a player he is.

According to WhoScored, across his 33 Premier League appearances in that season, he averaged an impressive match rating of 6.90, and even more impressively, he maintained a passing accuracy of 94.5% and scored four goals.

Unsurprisingly, his managers, past and present, have been blown away by his ability, lauding him with praise, with former Spain boss Luis Enrique describing one of his performances as "bordering on the outstanding."

Pep Guardiola may not play him as frequently anymore, but he has still waxed lyrical about the player in the past, saying:

"He is a specialist with his left foot, he's strong in the air with personality. He's the best left-centre back in the world."

If Jones is right in his assumption that the reports on Tottenham's rejection are just rumour and speculation, then the club should do all they can to get this deal done.