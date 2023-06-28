Bayern Munich have prepared "a second offer" for Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, with the German club being the England international's "preferred destination" should he leave the Premier League, according to Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - What's the latest on Harry Kane?

Earlier this week German giants Bayern made an initial verbal offer to Spurs for the services of their talismanic captain and all-time leading goals scorer, Kane.

According to the Daily Mail, the opening offer was in the region of £60m, which was swiftly rejected by the north London side, who maintain their position that they would rather lose the player for free next year than sell him for a figure that low.

The publication also revealed that personal terms between the player and club had been agreed 'in principle', leaving the ball firmly in Daniel Levy and Co's court.

It would appear that the Bundesliga champions see the Englishman as one of their key targets this summer, as they are reportedly set to make a second offer to the north London club imminently.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, reporter Mark McAdam revealed the latest information on this unfolding transfer saga: "We are now being told by Sky Germany that there is a second offer being prepared, and this is a more formal offer in writing from Bayern Munich to Tottenham Hotspur.

"Their information is also that Harry Kane would be open to the move, and should he leave the Premier League, Bayern Munich would be his preferred destination.

"Of course, Spurs' stance has always been the same, they do not want to sell Harry Kane, they want to keep him, Ange Postecoglou would like him as part of squad for next season, and that they would be more happy to let him go on a free next season when his contract comes to an end.

"He is of course in the last year of his current Tottenham Hotspur deal at the moment and to try and find a replacement for man that scored 30 Premier League goals is almost impossible."

Just how good was Harry Kane last season?

In a season that saw headlines dominated by the sensational exploits of Erling Haaland, it has flown under the radar somewhat just how good of a campaign it was from an individual point of view for Kane.

The Walthamstow-born machine scored a seriously impressive 30 goals for a lacklustre Lilywhites side, coming up with a further three assists.

According to WhoScored, he averaged a rating of 7.51 across his 38 league appearances as well, highlighting that he wasn't just hiding behind a good goal tally.

His temporary boss Cristian Stellini certainly appreciated his goals in his short tenure, hailing the player as a "GOAT in this league" following their shock 1-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Guardiola is another great of the game that has never hidden his admiration for the England captain, lauding him as "exceptional" and "one of the best I have ever seen."

It is hard to argue against Kane being one of the Premier League's greatest ever players, and with that, it is easier to understand Spurs' position of being happier to lose him for free next year if they can get another year of exceptional service out of him.

Whatever happens, and wherever Kane plays next season, he will likely be challenging for the golden boot all over again.