Harry Kane finds the idea of a transfer from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich appealing, David Ornstein has claimed.

What's the latest on Harry Kane?

The England striker has one year remaining on his contract at Spurs, who are still reluctant to see him depart the club this summer.

Bayern Munich have already seen a bid rejected for the 29-year-old, as chairman Daniel Levy is adamant that he can eventually tie Kane down to a new contract.

There were question marks about whether Kane would want to leave the Premier League, but Ornstein has now revealed on TalkSPORT that the Englishman would be open to moving to the German champions.

"Bayern Munich registered an offer of €70m (£60m) plus add-ons a couple of mornings ago, and that was rejected out of hand by Daniel Levy, but it showed the interest of one of the biggest clubs in world football," he stated.

"We understand that a move there would appeal to Kane if it came to fruition. I think the expectation is that Bayern will probably go again, there have been reports suggesting that.

"Whether they'll be successful, I don't know because I've always been led to believe that Daniel Levy doesn't want to lose him and so isn't putting a price on it or countenancing his sale."

Should Kane go to Bayern Munich?

Kane has had yet another outstanding individual season, scoring 30 league goals, but Spurs disappointed throughout, finishing in eighth place and failing to qualify for European competition.

The striker is yet to win a major trophy in his career, and a move to a European giant like Bayern Munich would give him a strong chance of winning league titles and competing for Champions League glory.

Spurs could cash in on their talisman, sending him abroad rather than to a Premier League rival, and can use the money from what could be a big sale to reinvest into the squad.

New manager Ange Postecoglou has already added James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario to his ranks, and whilst selling Kane would initially be a big blow, it could allow him to completely rebuild the Spurs squad, which has steadily declined in quality over the last few years.

Kane could compete for major honours without tainting his Spurs legacy by joining a rival, and Spurs can aim to build a competitive side which is no longer reliant on their star striker.