Tottenham Hotspur have been a club synonymous with picking up bargains, with their development of lesser-known talent a staple of a club that is so often thrown into ridicule for their lack of silverware.

Under Mauricio Pochettino this was especially poignant, as he unearthed plenty of players who could go on to be key figures in his reign which, although again resulting in no trophies, was the closest they had come to major honours such as the Premier League and the Champions League.

Whilst the likes of Dele Alli's emergence would steal the show, there were plenty of other underappreciated assets who have underpinned the Lilywhites' squad ever since the Argentine took over.

One such example is Welsh defender Ben Davies, who signed from Swansea City as one of the first signings of the former Paris Saint-Germain's tenure at White Hart Lane.

It took just £8m to tempt him from his home country, where he has since gone on to become a mainstay in the English capital.

How much is Ben Davies worth?

The increase in value of the natural left back can be attributed to his steadily improving performances, which have only gone from strength to strength since initially signing.

The 29-year-old has gone on to feature 304 times for Spurs, with just 32 goal contributions during that period outlining the kind of defender he became. The fact that Antonio Conte has predominantly deployed him on the left of a back three this season, featuring in nearly every Premier League game so far, further exacerbates his solidity.

Despite that, he has been most recently lauded by Cristian Stellini for his work rate as his outstanding contribution to the side.

The stand-in boss noted when asked about what Davies offers: "He brings energy, he brings positivity. He brings everything important to play the type of match we played against Chelsea and West Ham. So positivity, energy and attacking space. All we need. If you ask Ben something, Ben is very focused on what we ask of him."

This dedication and hard work has unsurprisingly seen his value soar from the youngster who first joined Tottenham, which Football Transfers succinctly outline in their expected Transfer Value. They note the apex of Davies' at €38.9m (£34m), which outlines a 325% increase since moving in 2014.

If there needed to be tangible proof of how important the 5-foot-11 stalwart has become at the club, then this stands as exactly that.

Pochettino did many things right whilst at the club, but signing Ben Davies as his first port of call laid the foundations for the future successes that were to come.