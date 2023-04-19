Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy remains a big admirer of Brendan Rodgers and he is a name who is unlikely to fade away over the coming weeks/months.

Could Spurs hire Brendan Rodgers?

The north London club have spent the last few weeks without a permanent manager at the helm with Cristian Stellini overseeing the Lilywhites until the end of the season.

This is a decision which has not paid off in the slightest with Spurs' Champions League pursuit in danger of coming off the rails over the coming week.

Dismal results against Everton and Bournemouth have set Tottenham back in the top-four race and games against Newcastle United, Manchester United and Liverpool could all but seal their fate.

Amid their struggles on the pitch, Spurs are also believed to be competing alongside Chelsea for a number of their reported managerial targets.

However, one name which is believed to still be on the radar of Levy is the former Leicester City boss, Rodgers, who also found himself without a job just a matter of weeks ago.

And speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast, insider Graeme Bailey has claimed the 50-year-old's name is one which Levy holds in high regard:

(18:15) "There are others in this process as well. Arne Slot at Feyenoord doing a wonderful job over there. He's going to be in contention, turned down Leeds in January when Jesse Marsch left, he turned them down.

"Vincent Kompany doing a fine job at Burnley he's in contention and Brendan Rodgers, his name won't go away. Keep an eye on him, guys. He is much loved by Daniel Levy."

Could Rodgers be a good match for Spurs?

There have been a number of managerial changes over the last month or so with Chelsea and Leicester also bringing in interim managers until the end of the campaign.

It would have been fascinating to see Spurs potentially source an interim manager from outside the club to bring in some fresh ideas.

Under Stellini, Spurs have failed to impress and a lot of that ma be credited to the Italian sticking to the methods he has learned under Antonio Conte by fielding unchanged starting line-ups.

Leicester brought in Dean Smith to oversee their remaining games, which begs the question of whether Spurs could have potentially done the same with Rodgers.

On the back of a dismal campaign with the Foxes, the Northern Irishman now has a lot to prove if he is to get a big job in the future.

By hiring him until the end of the campaign, Tottenham could have provided Rodgers with an opportunity to bring a new perspective to this Spurs side as they look to secure a spot in the top four.

And had Rodgers impressed during the remaining games of the season, then perhaps he may have found himself in a more favourable position to land the job on a permanent basis.

However, Spurs chose to stick to what they know and it has certainly not paid off after failing to beat either relegation-battling side Everton or Bournemouth.