Tottenham Hotspur have been urged by Paul Merson to appoint Brendan Rodgers as their permanent successor to Antonio Conte.

Should Spurs have made an instant appointment?

Spurs are seemingly set to see out the remaining nine games of the Premier League season with Cristian Stellini at the helm after he was named the interim boss following Conte's exit.

However, the results failed to pick up following the Italian's departure with Spurs once again throwing the points away for the second consecutive game against a struggling side.

The draw away to Everton saw the Lilywhites left vulnerable in their bid for a spot inside the top four and their rivals certainly made them pay during the week.

Both Manchester United and Newcastle United recorded victories on Wednesday night which saw them open up a three-point gap on the north London side - with a game in hand too.

Names continue to circulate as to who could become the next permanent figure in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium dugout.

And one name which has been suggested is the former Leicester City manager, Rodgers, who left his role on Sunday through mutual agreement.

Indeed, speaking to Sportskeeda, the Sky Sports pundit has urged Spurs to appoint the 50-year-old in a bid to bring attractive football back to N17:

"Brendan Rodgers ticks a lot of boxes for Tottenham. He plays on the front foot, and that's what the fans want. They want to see an entertaining football team.

"They might not have won anything when I was playing, but they were very entertaining. They have the players to pull it off, and they could do well under Rodgers."

Would Rodgers be a good fit for Spurs?

The Northern Irishman enjoyed some good times at Leicester having led them to their first-ever FA Cup triumph back in 2021 as well as some impressive league campaigns.

Leicester were denied Champions League football on the final day of the 2020/21 campaign by Spurs who took the three points needed for the Foxes to earn a spot in the elite European competition.

And the 50-year-old certainly has demonstrated his ability to get his sides playing attractive, attacking football over the years which has been described as "exciting" by Jurgen Klopp.

This is certainly something which Spurs fans will be hoping for in a new manager with Conte's football leaving a lot to be desired on a style front.

However, we do question whether the appointment of Rodgers would be one that Spurs fans would welcome.

Rodgers has undoubtedly had success in the past, but his struggles with Leicester has the Foxes battling in a serious relegation battle.

An argument could definitely be made to suggest the 50-year-old was not sufficiently backed in the last two transfer windows by Leicester's owners.

However, with the likes of James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - to name a few - it does still feel as if the Foxes have massively underperformed this season.

On the back of this season's struggles, we do wonder what type of message his appointment would send to the fans when the likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino are available.