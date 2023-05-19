Arne Slot, Ange Postecoglou and Ruben Amorim are the three names on Tottenham Hotspur's list in their search for a new manager, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

What's the latest in Spurs' search for a manager?

Spurs are currently operating without a director of football following the departure of Fabio Paratici, and appear no closer to appointing a successor to sacked head coach Antonio Conte.

Three leading names have now emerged as Spurs seek to appoint a new manager ahead of the summer transfer window, and with Julian Nagelsmann ruled out last week, there is no clear front-runner for the job.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano revealed that these three names are all admired by Spurs as they search for a manager to help them compete at the top level.

"Arne Slot is a candidate for sure, he is really appreciated internally, Tottenham are discussing his name internally," he stated.

"Ruben Amorim remains a manager appreciated at Tottenham after his excellent job at Sporting, and I will add Ange Postecoglou as one of the candidates for the job. For sure, the three names are in the list, Tottenham have not decided yet who is the best candidate, but they are three candidates for the job."

What do Spurs need to do now?

Spurs cannot choose a manager whilst they operate without a director of football, and this appointment will be crucial in determining their next coach.

The club need to form a strategy between the director and his preferred candidate, and there is plenty of uncertainty within the Spurs squad.

Harry Kane has one year left on his contract, and could potentially leave the club this summer, whilst goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris looks set to move on.

Replacing two players in crucial positions could prove difficult for the club, and this will become an even harder task if their director and managerial roles are not filled by the start of the transfer window.

All three candidates are currently in other jobs, and convincing one of them to leave their current post to join Spurs could prove tricky given the current situation with the squad.

Postecoglou has led Celtic to another glorious Scottish Premiership title in style, whilst Slot has led Feyenoord to Eredivisie glory.

Amorim has impressed at Sporting in recent years, with his side beating both Spurs and Arsenal in European competition this season, whilst young players such as former Tottenham academy product Marcus Edwards have flourished under his guidance.

Each of these three candidates have their merits, but there is a lot of work to be done before one of them can be appointed.