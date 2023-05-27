Tottenham Hotspur dream of hiring Roberto De Zerbi as their next manager, but a move looks highly unlikely right now, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

What's going on in Spurs' manager search?

The Lilywhites have had another difficult search for a new manager, with the likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Arne Slot being ruled out in recent weeks, and a successor to Antonio Conte looks no closer to being appointed.

Alternate options reportedly being explored include Celtic's Ange Postecoglou and former Spain boss Luis Enrique, but it has now been revealed that they see the Brighton boss as their ideal appointment.

Speaking on The House Of Champions, Romano revealed that whilst the club dream of De Zerbi, it does not seem that a move will materialise this summer.

"From what I heard in the last few days, they dream of Roberto De Zerbi, but this is almost impossible because Roberto De Zerbi wants to stay at Brighton," he stated.

"He's already planning for next season, they will sign [Mahmoud] Dahoud, they will sign many players like Joao Pedro and James Milner, so they are already thinking of next season and Roberto De Zerbi is not changing."

Would De Zerbi join Spurs?

The Italian has been a revelation at Brighton, arriving during the season following the shock departure of Graham Potter, and has helped the Seagulls qualify for Europe, securing a top-six finish against the odds.

Whilst Brighton have been smart in the transfer market, making shrewd signings such as Julio Enciso and Kaoru Mitoma, whilst also selling the likes of Marc Cucurella for heavy profits, the 43-year-old's coaching has helped get the best out of players he inherited such as Solly March and Lewis Dunk.

It is easy to see why Spurs would be interested in a coach as impressive as De Zerbi who typically plays with a 4-2-3-1 formation, but it is difficult to imagine a scenario where De Zerbi abandons his project at Brighton to move to north London.

Brighton have finished above Spurs, and have confirmed their qualification for the Europa League. Chairman Tony Bloom has worked well with De Zerbi to build his team, and the conditions at Brighton are all set for him to thrive.

Spurs meanwhile, have no director of football following the dismissal of Fabio Paratici, could miss out on European qualification entirely, and could lose their star player in Harry Kane.

Daniel Levy is struggling to appoint a new manager, and the longer this continues, the worse it will be for Spurs, and the contrast between the moods at both clubs shows why De Zerbi is unlikely to want the job at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.