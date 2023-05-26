Tottenham Hotspur's latest setback in their manager search is reminiscent of their failure two years ago, presenter Terry Flewers has claimed.

What's going on with Spurs' manager search?

It was reported on Thursday that one of the club's main targets, Feyenoord manager Arne Slot, was to sign an extension with the Dutch side following a breakdown in talks with Tottenham.

Spurs have now ruled out Julian Nagelsmann as well as Slot, and former coach Mauricio Pochettino is heading to rivals Chelsea.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Flewers questioned the state of the club, claiming that the current mess reminds him of their drawn-out and ultimately disastrous manager search two years ago.

"Looking at Tottenham, Arne Slot, [it was] only a few days ago reported that him and Luis Enrique were the front runners, they moved on to Slot, it was close, it was advancing," he stated.

"It now appears he's going to sign a new deal at Feyenoord very soon. This agreement has been met during a meeting yesterday according to Fabrizio Romano.

"Slots decision won't change he will stay and won't join Tottenham, essentially he's rejected Tottenham Hotspur. So that's Pochettino, Nagelsmann, Slot, Enrique. What is going on at Tottenham?

"They're even being rejected, again, by the way, this reminds me of two summers ago, when they ended up with Nuno [Espirito Santo]. They're being rejected by managers that their fans don't even want."

"What is going on at Tottenham Hotspur? They've got the best stadium in the country, maybe the best stadium in Europe. Revenue now surpassing that of Arsenal.

"Why that's significant, is because the idea of increasing your revenues, growing your stadium, is so that money is invested into the team to make you really compete at the top end of the table, compete not just for Champions League positions, with the ability to win it, with the ability to win trophies, growing towards challenging for Premier League titles.

"That's the point supposedly, yet all this extra money can't attract a manager."

Who could Spurs move for now?

Ange Postecoglou of Celtic is now reportedly being eyed up by Daniel Levy at Spurs, and the 57-year-old would join having won back-to-back titles in Scotland.

Postecoglou has earned rave reviews for his style of play, which has seen Celtic score 109 league goals in 34 games this season, and his eye for talent, with some of his signings scouted from lesser-known leagues.

However, could his recruitment style be replicated at a side who have the ambition of competing regularly in the Champions League?

And given he has no experience of managing inside the top five European leagues or even England itself, would this be a potential appointment that would again fail to excite the Spurs faith?

It remains to be seen whether the Australian could handle the step-up to the Premier League, but whoever Spurs appoint needs to be given time and resources this summer to rebuild the squad.