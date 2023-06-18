Tottenham Hotspur do hold an interest in Conor Gallagher this summer but it is not something which is close at this stage in the window.

Spurs look prepared to press the reset button this summer with a seriously underwhelming 2022/23 campaign now behind them which saw finish in a miserable eighth spot.

Ange Postecoglou has now come through the doors as their new manager as Daniel Levy has finally solved his managerial hunt following Antonio Conte's departure.

However, there are still some glaring areas which are in need of improvement considering the Lilywhites were unable to even secure a spot in the Europa Conference League for the upcoming campaign.

It is believed the north London outfit have identified the Leicester City star James Maddison as a potential option for the summer window with expected competition from Newcastle United.

But another name which is also seemingly on their radar is that of the Chelsea midfielder Gallagher who is also believed to be a target of the Toon.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has claimed someone at Spurs appreciated the Chelsea midfielder but at the moment their attention is on Maddison:

"It's true that also someone at Tottenham appreciates the player. But, at the moment, it's not something concrete and Tottenham's focus is on James Madison."

The Chelsea midfielder did not have a campaign he will be wanting to remember in a hurry having only been able to provide a return of three goals and one assist in the Premier League (via Transfermarkt).

And this is a position where Spurs have been in dire need of some creativity and dependability in returning goals and assists.

Tottenham's highest scoring midfielder over the 2022/23 campaign was Rodrigo Bentancur with a total of six goals across all competitions.

But to put that figure into perspective, the Uruguayan has been out of action since February after sustaining a season-ending ACL injury which resulted in him undergoing surgery.

With his 2022/23 returns in mind, perhaps Maddison would prove a safer option for Tottenham considering he was able to provide an impressive 10 goals and nine assists for Leicester City (via Transfermarkt).

And despite having just two years remaining on his deal at Stamford Bridge, reports from Germany (via football.london) suggest Chelsea could still be looking for around £44m for the 23-year-old.