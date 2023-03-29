Tottenham Hotspur have made initial contact with Julian Nagelsmann's camp over the vacancy in north London following Antonio Conte's departure.

Will Nagelsmann replace Conte?

It has been a whirlwind of a past week in the managerial circle with both Conte and Nagelsmann finding themselves out of a job over the weekend.

Reports would suggest Conte's dismissal was a long time coming, with the north London club having drawn up a shortlist over recent weeks for his potential successor.

However, Nagelsmann may have taken some by surprise as Bayern Munich pounced on the opportunity to appoint Thomas Tuchel amid his links to Spurs.

And it seems as if Nagelsmann's availability has seriously interested Spurs with insider Graeme Bailey telling the Talking Transfers podcast contact has been made:

"The reports suggesting the day after [Nagelsmann's sacking] that there'd been contact isn't true, from what I'm told from people close to him. But there has been contact between third parties now, Tottenham are letting him know that there is an interest there."

Is Nagelsmann right for Spurs?

Tottenham's recent history of managers has shown a different approach with Daniel Levy bringing in 'proven winners' who may have been brought in for a quick trophy fix in north London.

Spurs' trophy drought is well documented within the game and the likes of Jose Mourinho and Conte were two short-term options which have failed to deliver on their reputation.

And with this method from the Spurs board now another failure on their record, it does feel as if the logical step is to return to a manager of Mauricio Pochettino's mould.

The Argentine has been linked with the job in north London but reports would suggest he has not been contacted by Spurs with some board members holding reservations about reappointing him.

And in Nagelsmann they could well have that with the 35-year-old having a lot of experience at big clubs despite his young age.

But the big issue seems to be that the German is keen to wait until the summer to assess his options with suggestions the Real Madrid job could potentially open up for him.

Although it is understandable why Nagelsmann may think this way, after Conte, Spurs surely want a manager who is only interested in the north London club.

And it seems as if Pochettino is keen to make his return to Spurs after over three years since his sacking in 2019.

Nagelsmann has displayed a lot of positives for Spurs with his attacking style of football, favourable age and experience with players at the highest level.

But it will be interesting to see whether the pressure grows on Levy to make an appointment before the end of the season depending on how the results unfold under Cristian Stellini.