Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Cristian Romero was spotted taunting the opposition on the weekend after celebrating Son Heung-min's opening goal.

It was a big win for the Lilywhites over the weekend on the back of two dreadful results against Southampton and Everton which saw Spurs take just two points.

But they were able to put some pressure on the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle United over the weekend after taking three points from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Spurs still remain trailing in the hunt for a spot inside the top four, however, it was essential they got back on track against the Seagulls.

The three points came in hugely controversial fashion as a result of a number of decisions made by the officials and VAR, but it was clear the Spurs players did not care.

After Son scored the opening goal, he was joined by his teammates in celebrating his 100th Premier League goal - the first time an Asian player has hit the landmark.

And speaking on his YouTube channel, Alasdair Gold noted the £165k-per-week defender's celebrations as he taunted Brighton defender Lewis Dunk as he ran towards the South Korean:

(41:30) "He seemed to go up to, from what I saw and it looked like it in the video as well, kind of goes up to Lewis Dunk and goes 'whey' kind of thing. He loves to taunt the opposition. I don't know if it's an Argentinian thing, I don't know but my goodness.

"Yeah, he seemed to do that and he turned towards Jason Steele goal and [taunted him] but then obviously, he could just say 'I was doing it to all the Spurs fans behind the goal'."

Has Romero been good enough this season?

The Argentine is a player who has shown throughout his time that he will do a lot of talking on the pitch towards the opposition players.

He celebrated in a similar fashion against Manchester United last season in the face of the Red Devils' defender Harry Maguire.

And it seems as if he has done so once again against the Seagulls.

The potential issue some fans may have with this is the Spurs man is leaving himself open to his actions backfiring later on in the game.

And that is exactly what happened on Saturday. It was Dunk who equalised for Roberto De Zerbi's men and it was Romero who lost the Englishman from the corner kick.

So in that sense, Romero has let his emotions get the better of himself and has been shown up by the exact player he was reportedly taunting earlier in the game.

Romero has largely impressed since arriving in England with Jamie Carragher hailing him as the best new player for the 2021/22 campaign.

But his discipline still leaves a lot to be desired with the Argentine having already racked up seven yellow cards in the league this season (via Transfermarkt).

The Spurs back line has been fairly poor all season having conceded the seventh most goals in the Premier League - a back line which Romero has featured regularly.

And the Argentine's returns are slightly down on last season with fewer tackles, passes and progressive carries per 90 minutes (via Fbref).