Tottenham Hotspur manager Cristian Stellini was spotted on the weekend walking off down the tunnel after full-time without shaking the hand of Gary O'Neil.

Can Spurs still make the top four?

Results and performances in north London have been going from bad to worse in the last few months and the defeat on Saturday against Bournemouth summed it all up.

The club has endured difficulties off the pitch this season with their manager, Anotnio Conte, leaving the club and director of football, Fabio Paratici, banned from football.

And there have certainly been issues of late on the pitch with their spot inside the top four coming under huge pressure over the last couple of months.

Not only have Spurs fallen out of the top four, but Newcastle United and Manchester United have now opened up a gap on the north London side.

Defeat on the weekend to the relegation-battling Cherries felt like a new low for Spurs.

In recent weeks, Spurs have thrown away leads against Southampton and Everton but came away from both games with a point, whereas, on Saturday, they were left with nothing other than egg on their face.

And it seems as if the interim boss, Stellini has come under fire with Alasdair Gold noting the 48-year-old was seen failing to shake the Bournemouth manager's hand after the final whistle:

(17:40) "I think he realised he'd made a mistake. And from what I understand, he was standing there at the side of that BBC interview waiting for Gary O'Neill to shake his hand and apologise for not doing it in the first place.

"So fair play for doing that. But I guess, I was about to say maybe he's an inexperienced manager, he's not used to doing that. But the assistants and the rest of the coaching staff will shake hands as well. So that was a little bit naughty. And I guess coming after the De Zerbi stuff, where he obviously kind of felt he was a bit hard done, this was not a great look."

Is Stellini good enough to manage Spurs?

The results under the Italian have left a lot to be desired with the recent win over Brighton & Hove Albion also coming with a huge chunk of luck due to the official's failings.

There are a number of Premier League clubs who have sacked their managers recently and been forced to appoint an interim boss until the end of the season.

Frustration among the Spurs fans is unlikely to be regarding Conte not being permanently replaced yet given the time in the season.

However, appointing Conte's second-in-command may leave fans with a lot of frustration given he has fielded similar starting XI's to what the 53-year-old did.

And this is not the first time in which the Spurs manager has come under fire with Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi hitting out at the Italian.

Matters on the pitch have been hugely underwhelming and this was a run of games which Spurs will have eyed as an opportunity to gather some momentum ahead of what is a huge three-game run coming up.

However, that has not been the case and if Spurs fail to land a spot inside the top four, it will likely be looked back as where they lost out in their hopes of Champions League football.