Tottenham Hotspur may have seen a new potential managerial candidate emerge over the last hours in Julian Nagelsmann following his sacking from Bayern Munich.

Could Nagelsmann replace Conte?

The future of Antonio Conte at Spurs is still seemingly hanging in the balance with some reports suggesting there were discussions taking place over a compensation package to see him leave.

And a new twist in the Spurs managerial debacle may have emerged on Thursday night when it was reported that the 35-year-old had been relieved of his duties by the Bundesliga giants.

Speaking on the House of Champions YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has claimed this is a name that we should keep an eye on with Spurs potentially looking for a new coach:

"'It's a situation to watch. As you mentioned with Tottenham, we have to see what happens, because as of today [Thursday] they didn't have any kind of conversation with Nagelsmann and they are still trying to understand how to proceed. But [Thomas] Tuchel was one of the possibilities in their list.

"I think we have to keep an eye on him. If not in the next weeks, for sure at the end of the season. And for the new season, the 23/24 season, he's going to be one of the big names around, so one to watch for sure."

Should Spurs appoint Nagelsmann?

The young manager could certainly offer someone with one eye on the future given his experience despite still only being 35 years old.

Nagelsmann has already managed two of Germany's biggest sides in Bayern and RB Leipzig, winning multiple trophies along the way.

However, it seems the reigning Bundesliga champions were keen to bring in a manager who had even more experience at the top end of the game in Thomas Tuchel, with Bayern currently sitting in second spot.

In comparison to Tottenham's current manager, Nagelsmann has shown versatility in his willingness to change the formation of his side throughout the season.

Despite Spurs struggling in large part of the 2022/23 campaign, Conte has stuck with his three-at-the-back system, which has seen Tottenham fail to win any of their last five away games.

Yet with Nagelsmann, the £134k-per-week German has been willing to change between a three and four-man defence, which is something that could potentially benefit the north London side (via Transfermarkt).

High intensity is something which this Spurs side has not really seen under Conte and is something which could prove a big boost for both the players and the fans if Nagelsmann was able to implement his style before the end of the season.

However, it will be interesting to see whether the 35-year-old is willing to immediately hop into another job on the back of losing an important role at one of the world's biggest clubs.

With 10 games of the Premier League season remaining, he could be tempted to wait until the summer to make a decision on his future.

That being said, there has been no indication at all whether the job in north London would even appeal to him.