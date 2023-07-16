Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is open to letting Harry Kane leave this summer should a club match the price he has in mind, according to Dean Jones.

A number of top European sides have interest in signing the English forward this summer, but the North London side have publicly maintained the stance that he is not for sale.

Will Harry Kane be at Tottenham Hotspur next season?

As it stands, Spurs are not planning on losing Kane this summer window.

That's according to the Times, who have stated that the club have offered their all-time record goalscorer a new deal worth an incredible £400k per week, which would make the England national team captain the joint highest-paid player in the division alongside Belgian star Kevin De Bruyne at Manchester City.

However, it seems that the striker wants to keep his options open during the window, and reportedly has no intention of signing the deal until the closure of the transfer window. This puts the club in a tricky situation as the forward only has 12 months remaining on his deal, and could leave for free next summer should no deal be agreed.

A number of sides are interested in the Spurs talisman, however German giants Bayern Munich remain the most interested. The club have launched multiple bids in an attempt to bring the striker to the Allianz Arena, with manager Thomas Tuchel reportedly having held talks personally with Kane in his own home in order to try and convince him to make the move from London to Munich.

Both offer have been rejected by Spurs, and according to journalist Jones, who was speaking to GIVEMESPORT, it would take a club record transfer fee from the Bavarian club to convince Levy to sell: "Daniel Levy has a real conundrum if Bayern commit to a bigger offer because this is his last chance to get big money for Kane and, at the same time, get him out of the country so that he can’t harm Spurs in the next couple of years. It’s probably the most intriguing part of this.

In a year’s time, he could end up at [Manchester] United or Chelsea or at another rival club on a free transfer, but if he joins Bayern now, he’s almost certain to stick with them for a couple of seasons while he collects his trophies. Now, that totally goes against everything briefed because Spurs are adamant still that Kane is not for sale — in England or abroad. But everyone is wondering if the businessman in Levy can genuinely stick to that line of thinking. And actually, I’m told there is a point at which he would listen to offers.

Here’s what I’ve heard: If Bayern make an overall offer that gets above and beyond £100m, then it would have to be considered. And when I say beyond, I’m talking £120m. So let’s face it — that is unlikely. Bayern are serious about trying to sign Kane and they have been given assurances that he is willing to do it. But can they actually get to the levels needed? It’s true Spurs are putting a new contract offer in front of Kane but, of course, there is no chance of him signing that at the moment."

Should Tottenham Hotspur sell Harry Kane?

It is an incredibly interesting dilemma that can be argued both ways.

Should Spurs let go of their talisman for a fee in the region of what Jones reported, those funds could help to fund the rebuild that the North London side is currently undertaking. They have already added keeper Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli and attacking midfielder James Maddison from Leicester City, whilst reports have linked the side with Bundesliga centre-back duo Micky Van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba. Spurs could use the money from Kane's departure to fund moves for both central defenders rather than having to choose one, and could also move to replace the England international with Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic, who they have been linked with.

However, should the club manage to convince their club legend to sign the new mega-money deal and commit his future to Spurs, new manager Ange Postecoglou would have arguably the best striker in the world on his hands, which would be a fantastic building block for the Australian as he looks to form his new-look team. Keeping Kane would also be a big help for keeping Spurs fans onside during potential transitional years, as they would appreciate the ambition shown to keep their home-grown star at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

It is one of the biggest decisions in recent Spurs history, and all parties will be hoping it gets solved soon.