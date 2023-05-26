Tottenham Hotspur should target Brendan Rodgers as their next manager following another setback in their search, former striker Darren Bent has claimed.

What's the latest on Spurs' manager search?

The club were dealt a blow as talks broke down with Feyenoord manager Arne Slot, and there appears to be no easy solution in sight to replace Antonio Conte, who was dismissed over two months ago.

There have now been links with Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, but former Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has now been mooted for the vacant role in North London.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Bent claimed that Rodgers' experience in the Premier League could make him the ideal manager to help make Spurs competitive.

"For me, he'd be perfect. He plays attacking football, I get that it sometimes goes a bit stale towards the end, which I understand, but look what he did in his pomp at Leicester, back-to-back fifth-place finishes," he stated.

"Yes, maybe he should have got fourth, but fifth with Leicester, winning the FA Cup in the manner in which they did, he nearly won the league at Liverpool, I know it was about the Gerrard slip but it was close.

"He's done great things at Celtic, I really like watching these teams play, so I don't understand why he's not been approached by Tottenham."

Should Spurs move for Rodgers?

Spurs encountered problems negotiating with Feyenoord over Slot, and they may face issues convincing clubs to part ways with their current head coaches.

Rodgers is currently a free agent, having been dismissed from his role at Leicester earlier on this season, and he is reportedly interested in the role.

His experience has seen him manage at both ends of the table, having competed for the title with Liverpool and helped take Leicester to Europe and FA Cup glory.

He helped nurture attacking talents at his previous clubs, with the likes of Jamie Vardy, James Maddison, Raheem Sterling and Daniel Sturridge thriving under the Northern Irishman.

His time at Celtic saw him establish a period of dominance in Scotland with the Hoops, winning seven domestic trophies in a three-year spell.

He could be a perfect fit for Spurs, and with plenty of issues to contend with, such as the uncertain future of Harry Kane, someone with his pedigree and experience could help iron out the problems at the club.