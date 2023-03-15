Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is reluctant to sell Harry Kane over the summer and is keen to make the England captain the face of their project.

Who wants to sign Harry Kane?

The future of the 29-year-old does seem to be one of the major questions going into the summer transfer window with the striker only having one more year on his deal in north London.

There have been strong reports suggesting the likes of Manchester United are looking to make a strong push with Erik ten Hag keen on the player.

And it is also believed Kane will have options from further afield with the Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, still showing an interest in him.

However, speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has insisted the Lilywhites are determined to keep Kane and make him the main man with a new manager expected to be in place for the summer:

"What I heard is that, at the moment, on Tottenham's side, no matter what happens with the coach situation, they want to extend the contract of Harry Kane.

"So they will offer him a new contract, they will insist to keep the player, they will insist to make Harry Kane the face of the project also, for the future of Tottenham, and so they have no intention at this moment to let him go."

What is left at Spurs for Kane?

There will certainly be some question marks surrounding the notion of Kane remaining at Spurs when he has been with the club for his entire career and is still yet to lift any silverware.

However, the market for the striker may not be as big as some may expect given the huge transfer fee which could be slapped on him if he is to push for an exit.

The soon-to-be 30-year-old England captain is unlikely to leave for Chelsea, Arsenal is naturally off the cards, Liverpool have already invested heavily in their attack and Manchester City have Erling Haaland.

With this in mind, it only really leaves United as a feasible option.

Kane has previously spoken about not being keen on the idea of playing abroad so that could well eliminate the possibility of leaving for Germany - unless he has since changed his mind.

A move to Old Trafford could provide the striker with an increased chance of winning a trophy, but it is by no means a certainty.

And the Red Devils are also still well within the race to secure their spot in the top four with only two points separating them and Tottenham.

Kane is clearly settled at Spurs in terms of churning out consistent goal returns in the Premier League and at the age of 29, he may not be entirely convinced on the idea of moving to a different part of the country.