Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has come to the decision that there will not be an increase in the prices of season tickets in north London.

What's going on at Spurs?

There are issues both on and off the pitch for Spurs to worry about at the moment with the club still without a permanent manager and failing to improve their league form.

Capitulation on Monday night against a relegation-battling Everton side was not what the Lilywhites needed in their hunt for a spot inside the top four.

Spurs now sit three points adrift of the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle United who also hold a game in hand over the north London club.

Amid the issues surrounding the club currently, a report recently broke suggesting the club were considering a hike in season ticket prices for the new campaign.

This, naturally, angered many and saw a huge backlash from the club's supporters' trust who rallied against the notion of a potential price increase.

And speaking on the Gold & Guest Talk Tottenham podcast, Alasdair Gold has hailed the decision which has now been made to hold back on any change to the prices:

(1:02:00) "I think the club, you'd hope, would have felt they would have been mad to have gone through with a season ticket price increase after well, what the fans see as a lot of unkept promises.

"You know, that was the phrase used in the trust's statement a couple of weeks back, and it's absolutely spot on. The club have promised a lot of things that they haven't delivered on in terms of the football and the fans enjoying it.

"So yeah, this is as good as you can possibly get, I think a price freeze. And hopefully, it's the start of some good decisions by the club."

Should Spurs increase their ticket prices?

To start, the issues currently surrounding the club would suggest the notion of a ticket price increase would be completely unjust at this current time.

In the last few weeks, the club have fallen outside of the top four, been knocked out of the FA Cup and Champions League, as well as losing their manager and their director of football.

The club has been showing a negative trajectory in the last few months, so it is hard to see where the idea of an increase in ticket price could come from.

On top of this, and perhaps most importantly, Tottenham already have the highest season ticket price in the league.

With this in mind, there has been nothing on the pitch this season to suggest the fans should be paying even more money on top of what they already do.

The club have issues off the pitch they need to rectify first for fans to have any idea as to what the club's ambitions will be for next season.

A new manager, potentially a replacement director of football and the future of Harry Kane all wait to be resolved over the coming weeks, so a price increase will have naturally felt like a huge insult to the Spurs faithful.

And when it is also considered Levy recently awarded himself a £500k bonus, news of a potential increase in the price of season tickets was never going to go down well.