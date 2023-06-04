Tottenham Hotspur are likely to keep Harry Kane this summer despite transfer interest, Fabrizio Romano has claimed.

What's the latest on Harry Kane?

The England captain has had yet another stellar season for Spurs, scoring 30 goals, but with his side failing to qualify for European football, there has been intense speculation that he could depart this summer, with just one year remaining on his contract.

Manchester United and Real Madrid have been linked, but a deal could prove difficult to do, with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy wanting to do everything to keep the 29-year-old.

It has now been announced that Karim Benzema will leave Madrid this summer with the Spanish giants believed to be eyeing a move for the England captain.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano claimed that Spurs fans can relax for now, as any deal will be tough and will take time to complete.

"I wanted to clarify one thing, relax around Harry Kane, because I see many reports about Real Madrid as we had about Bayern, and Bayern are now not going for Kane. We heard many stories and of course about Man United but nothing will happen this week, next week. It will take time," he stated.

"Why? Because of Tottenham. I think many times in this Harry Kane situation, his name is everywhere, but many people forget about Tottenham. The player is a Tottenham legend.

"He has a contract and I think Daniel Levy was showing in a very clear way a few years ago, how strong he is in the negotiations for Harry Kane. He said no to a big amount of money from Manchester City. It was of course a few years ago, but the feeling remains that Daniel Levy will fight to keep Harry Kane at the club.

"He will try again to offer him a new contract. He will try to present the project with a new manager who is going to arrive very soon."

Should Kane stay at Spurs?

The £200k-per-week star is yet to win any major honours, and with Spurs in their current state, it seems unlikely that he will be able to compete for trophies next season should he stay.

Spurs failed to qualify for Europe, and are currently operating without a sporting director or a manager. It could take some time to rebuild the squad after a disappointing season, and Kane may have to move on to compete at the top level again.

Given the difficulty in negotiating with Daniel Levy, as well as the fact that he reportedly wants to become the Premier League's leading goalscorer, means that staying for one more season before departing for free could suit Kane.

There will seemingly be a lot of interest in Kane next year if he does not extend his deal, and he could easily pick his next destination, whether in the Premier League or abroad. Staying for one more year may definitely suit him, but it is clear that in the long run, he should move on to a club more likely to win major trophies.