Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is struggling behind the scenes as a result of recent changes to key figures in the club's board over the last two years.

Is it time for ENIC to sell?

Spurs are certainly enduring some major struggles both on and off the field in north London with their hopes of Champions League football taking a significant hit over recent weeks.

Adding to their issues has been the recent parting of ways with Antonio Conte and more recently the stepping down of their director of football, Fabio Paratici.

Frustrations among sections of the Spurs fanbase are seemingly growing with their chairman as some chant for him to leave the club along with Joe Lewis.

And speaking on Matt Hayes' YouTube channel, journalist Matt Law has suggested he's heard Levy is stretched across different issues behind the scenes with less experienced figures now in high-ranking positions:

(14:00) "Look, in terms of him isolating himself. There's been a massive change of heads of department over the last two years and going back from that, and it feels like he has less and less experienced people to lean on in these situations and to take charge of different departments and things.

"And I've had it said to me, that his he's stretched all over the place because of this and he's listening to so many different voices and the decision-making has become muddled. Now that's just what's been said to me."

Where do Spurs go from here?

There have been reports suggesting ENIC could look to sell with a number of potential investors - including one from Qatar - believed to have shown an interest in recent months.

However, there have also been claims that if a potential takeover was to happen, Levy could look to remain involved with the club.

And it seems the uncertainty has trickled through the club with Tottenham currently having no permanent manager in charge of the men's nor the women's team.

The club are also now without a director of football after Paratici stepped down on the back of his upgrade worldwide ban from football.

And now four years on from being opened to the Spurs faithful, the club have not been able to secure a sponsorship deal for the naming right of their state-of-the-art stadium.

Their issues do not end there with the future of their all-time record goalscorer, Harry Kane, also in doubt going into the summer transfer window.

Perhaps what is also an issue for Spurs fans is their chairman is very rarely heard from apart from the occasional written club statements.

And at a time when the club is facing many uncertainties, perhaps it could settle some concerns if the chairman was to speak about the steps he is putting in place to rectify the issues.

There is a big game at Goodison Park for Spurs on Monday night and there is certainly potential for the travelling Spurs fans to voice their frustrations with the current issues at the club.