Tottenham Hotspur's director of football has intimidated Daniel Levy since arriving in north London back in 2021 with his football knowledge.

Will Paratici leave Spurs?

The Italian has recently seen his 30-month ban from Italian football extended to a worldwide ban which is open for appeal next month.

However, upon receiving the initial ban back in November, the other members involved in the alleged scandal have all resigned from their positions at Juventus.

Spurs have stuck by Paratici who was set to oversee his third managerial appointment since arriving in north London less than two years ago.

And speaking on his YouTube channel, Alasdair Gold has suggested the 50-year-old's football knowledge has slightly intimidated the Spurs chairman at Hotspur Way:

"Those I've spoken to within Spurs have actually said - it's quite interesting - that he's a bit of a rarity at Spurs, Paratici, in that Daniel Levy clearly likes him, but actually, people have said that they don't really see Levy like this very much with many people. They say with Paratici, there's a sense that he's maybe ever so slightly intimidated by him because of his experience, his football knowledge.

"And because of that, from what I'm told, Paratici really had no qualms in telling Daniel Levy when he felt he was wrong."

Is it time for Levy to get out of Spurs?

There have been reports suggesting Spurs have been listening to offers over recent years over a potential sale of the club from the grasp of ENIC.

A Qatari consortium was recently linked with the Iranian billionaire Jahm Najafi also believed to have held a potential interest in the north London club.

And the pressure on Levy and Joe Lewis is only growing from the Spurs fans who are voicing their thoughts towards the club's board as their club is being labelled a "circus" by some.

It is believed Paratici was the man who led the move to appoint Nuno Espirito Santo back in 2021 which ultimately ended in disaster as he was sacked just months later.

However, it is also said Levy was the person who then took charge of the bid to bring Antonio Conte to north London to replace the Portuguese manager.

Although it is said Paratici's knowledge of the game intimidated Levy, there are a lot of things which the Italian got wrong during the transfer window with the summer signings failing to impress.

But some Tottenham fans will take some delight in hearing the 50-year-old was not scared to tell Levy when he was wrong and when to step aside and allow him to take charge.

That being said, the club are hardly heading towards the summer in a glowing position as they look for a new permanent manager and the future of their main man, Harry Kane, hanging in the balance.