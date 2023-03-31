Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has been urged to get a deal done for James Maddison ahead of the summer transfer window.

Are Spurs interested in Maddison?

The north London club have been credited with interest in the Leicester City midfielder before with his future at the King Power Stadium under speculation.

It is believed the midfielder is keen to join a club that can offer him Champions League football with Newcastle United another club who are said to be interested in the £60m-rated "magician".

And speaking on TalkSport, pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged Tottenham to get the ball rolling over a potential summer deal for the 26-year-old:

"If I'm Spurs, I'm getting a Maddison deal done behind the scenes now. So in the summer, Maddison comes in. Because Newcastle will just come out of nowhere and say 'aright then, we're not wasting no time' [and] Newcastle will end up getting Maddison."

Could Spurs sign Maddison in the summer?

A move away from Leicester does feel as if it will be on the mind for the England midfielder in the summer with a number of clubs said to be keen to sign him.

It will also provide Leicester with their last opportunity to bring in some serious cash for the midfielder who will be playing into the final year of his deal when the summer window opens.

The issue for Spurs is whether they can prove themselves to be the most attractive potential destination for the 26-year-old who is also said to be on the radar of Manchester City.

Spurs are currently experiencing somewhat of a crisis in north London on the back of Antonio Conte being sacked and the banning of their director of football.

In comparison, Newcastle are climbing up the table and mounting a serious challenge to beat Spurs to fourth spot in the table and potentially Maddison in doing so.

What could side in Tottenham's favour is their top-four pedigree having played Champions League football for the last five out of seven seasons (via Transfermarkt).

Bringing in a player of Maddison's ilk would almost undoubtedly improve Tottenham with the midfielder's return of six league assists outdoing any current Spurs player.

However, Spurs may struggle to get an early deal done due to their managerial situation with Maddison unlikely to favour Spurs when it is unknown who will be in the dugout next season.

Spurs could potentially offer Maddison a higher wage than the Magpies with their wage structure more developed than that on Tyneside.

But it seems the Londoners have a lot to sort out in-house before looking at sorting deals ahead of the summer transfer window.