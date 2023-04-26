Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy could look to bring in a senior figure to help Ryan Mason in the remaining six games of the campaign.

Who will manage Spurs for the rest of the season?

Humiliation on Tyneside for Spurs saw Cristian Stellini's time as the interim manager come to a close as the Italian departed the club on Monday.

Now, it is time for Mason to step up as he did back in 2021 following the sacking of Jose Mourinho as the 31-year-old will oversee the remaining six games.

It has been a turbulent campaign in north London, to say the least. Levy is now onto his third manager of the season and their hopes of top-four football have taken a huge blow.

Spurs play their next game on Thursday night and could find themselves nine points behind Newcastle United by the end of the night if the Toon are able to beat Everton.

Along with Stellini, all but one of the coaching staff departed which has left just Gianni Vio remaining alongside the inexperienced Londoner.

Tottenham have announced Mason's backroom staff for the remainder of the campaign, however, the position of director of football remains vacant.

With the club confirming the 31-year-old will be supported by 34-year-old Matt Wells, Alasdair Gold had heard Levy could potentially look to bring in a senior figure to provide Mason with some support:

(13:25) "I knew this morning [Monday], that Spurs were quite keen to get someone experienced to help Mason out. Because in the past, you know, there's been a senior figure there to kind of lean upon and that may well be like a sporting director or something."

"So I think Spurs are keen to bring in someone like that."

Is Mason good enough to manage Spurs?

As aforementioned, this is not the first time the former Tottenham midfielder has found himself digging out his suit to manage the Lilywhites.

Back in 2021, Mason's second-ever game in charge of a senior side came in the Carabao Cup final against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

During his brief stint until the end of the campaign, Mason was able to oversee four wins in the Premier League for Spurs with two league defeats also on his record (via Transfermarkt).

What will be intriguing to see is how Mason sets the team up with Spurs typically playing with a three-man defence under Antonio Conte and Stellini.

The experiment to play four at the back of the weekend did not work with Spurs' defence unable to adapt to change as they were left humiliated on Tyneside.

But during Mason's previous time at the helm, he did choose to play with a back four.

And now there is now connection in the coaching room back to Conte, perhaps the 31-year-old would be looking to make significant changes to the starting XI.

On the back of their defeat on the weekend, a spot inside the top four is now incredibly unlikely for Tottenham so perhaps it is the perfect opportunity to experiment.