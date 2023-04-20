Tottenham Hotspur may have just been handed a potential boost in their reported interest in making Luis Enrique their new manager.

Who could Spurs hire as Conte's replacement?

The north London club's season is in serious danger of coming off the tracks over the coming week with three huge Premier League games on the horizon.

Spurs face a trip to Newcastle United on the weekend, which is then followed by a midweek clash against Manchester United and then a visit to Liverpool next Sunday.

On the back of their recent results against some of the league's struggling sides, these games would appear to be must-wins for the Lilywhites if they want to land a spot inside the top four.

However, the search for a new permanent manager goes on in the background as they face competition from the likes of Chelsea.

It is believed the two London clubs hold very similar shortlists for their vacancies in the dugout with one of the potential candidates being Enrique.

However, speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has suggested Spurs may have now been handed a free run at landing the former Barcelona and Spain manager:

(1:05) "Nothing is over yet. But what we can say about Luis Enrique is an important update saying that at the moment what is the internal feeling of Chelsea is that Chelsea have cooled their interest in Luis Enrique as the head coach for the next season. It's not over yet, but at the moment the feeling is absolutely different."

Can Levy ignore the clamour for Pochettino?

The potential appointment of Enrique would see Spurs hire a manager who would arrive with an impressive record of winning trophies over the years.

However, there is an evident desire among a large section of the north London faithful to see their former manager, Mauricio Pochettino, return to N17.

The fans have been heard singing the Argentine's name from the stands and it will be interesting to see whether that does influence the club's decision.

It is believed Pochettino is not currently in the thinking of the board but if the results continue to disappoint, it is likely those chants will only increase in volume.

Enrique is a manager who has held talks with Chelsea and is believed to have wanted the job at Stamford Bridge sot there could well be the concern Spurs are viewed as his next best option.

Having said that, the results are not improving in north London and the club are in danger of plummeting down the table over the remaining games of the season.

Not only could Champions League football quickly exit the frame, but European football altogether may be lost with some of the sides below them showing seriously impressive form.

And you do have to question how appealing the job in north London would become if there was not European football on offer at all.