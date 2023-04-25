Tottenham Hotspur's former boss Mauricio Pochettino is looking set to become Chelsea's new manager and it seems Daniel Levy showed no interest in a potential reunion.

Why won't Levy rehire Pochettino?

Things went from bad to worse for the north London club on the weekend with their faint Champions League hopes coming off the rails on Tyneside.

Cristian Stellini has since departed the club following the result against Newcastle United after the Lilywhites were left embarrassed by Eddie Howe's men.

But no permanent replacement for Antonio Conte is yet to be found with the likes of Julian Nagelsmann still being linked with the vacancy in north London.

One manager who was loosely linked with replacing Conte was Pochettino with the Argentine said to be open to a potential return to his old stomping ground.

However, any possibility of a reunion in N17 is now seemingly off the cards with the Argentine closing in on becoming the next Chelsea manager.

But it seems as if Tottenham's 61-year-old chairman was not interested in the potential reunion with his former manager with Levy not contacting Pochettino about the job.

Indeed, speaking on his YouTube channel, Alasdair Gold has suggested the Argentine was never in Levy's thinking to take on the job in north London after sacking Conte:

(32:00) "And look, I think Daniel Levy deserves 90% of the blame for this, you know, to have never even contacted Pochettino about potentially returning it shows a stubbornness. Especially because he was available.

"Just to not wanting to admit mistakes, it's not a good look in any way, shape or form. And from what I understand, Pochettino would have been open to discussing it. He would have had that conversation, whether he would have accepted it is another thing. You know, it's like I've said a million times before, it's a very different club to the one he left in 2019.

"Yeah, I understand he would have been open to have that conversation. But the conversation was never even initiated."

Has Levy missed an open goal by not hiring Pochettino?

From listening to the Spurs fans over the last few games, it is apparent a lot of them would like to have seen a return for Pochettino following Conte's departure.

However, it seems their chairman did not get the message with the 61-year-old missing a huge opportunity to appease a big section of the Spurs faithful.

Tensions between the fans and the board are seemingly at an all-time high as Spurs look set to miss out on the Champions League amid their managerial merry-go-round.

Fans have been heard vocalising their frustrations with chants heard for Levy to move on away from the club amid their struggles this season.

Despite this, it seems tensions could be set to increase with Pochettino looking likely to take charge of one of their biggest rivals across London.

Chelsea find themselves in a similar position to Tottenham in the sense that they need a fresh start with a new manager who can galvanise their current crop of players.

Pochettino has shown in the past that he can do this in north London and if he is able to transform Chelsea's fortunes, then it will not reflect kindly on the Spurs board who have overlooked the Argentine.