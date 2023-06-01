Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy still has the former Barcelona boss, Luis Enrique, on his managerial shortlist as the search continues.

Who will Spurs hire as manager?

What was a huge underwhelming 2022/23 campaign for the north London side has finally come to a conclusion, however, the work has not stopped for Levy.

Indeed, the Lilywhites have now been without a permanent manager since Antonio Conte's exit back in the latter stages of March this year.

Since the Italian's exit, Cristian Stellini stepped in as the interim boss and following his exit, Ryan Mason took the reins until the end of the campaign.

But now it is time for the chairman to bring in a new permanent boss who can lead the Tottenham project with the club seemingly crying out for a reboot.

One name which has climbed to the top of the Lilywhites' shortlist is Celtic's Ange Postecoglou with the Australian impressing during his first two seasons at Parkhead.

However, speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Fabrizio Romano has claimed Levy still has his eyes on Enrique who is dreaming of a job in the Premier League:

"Postecoglou is in the list. And from what I understand, Luis Enrique remains in the frame. He's a name that was in the list at Tottenham when Fabio Paratici was there. Then Fabio Paratici resigned, but he remains a name appreciated internally at Tottenham. Luis Enrique dreams of Premier League."

Who should Levy hire for Spurs?

It is believed the Australian is currently on a rolling one-year deal with Celtic which would mean Spurs could potentially prise him away from Paradise for free at the end of the campaign.

The Bhoys have a big cup final coming up this weekend which will provide the 57-year-old with the opportunity to land the treble in what has been a mightily impressive 2022/23 campaign/

However, there will be concerns over his lack of experience at the top level.

This is something which would not be a concern with Enrique given the Spaniard has lifted numerous trophies during his time at Barcelona.

But whether Enrique would bring the desired style of football to north London is another matter with the Spaniard's time in charge of the national side coming crashing to an end at the World Cup.

In comparison, Postecoglou has instilled an exciting brand of football at Celtic and has done so with a number of signings he has made with the likes of Kyogo Furuhashi, Reo Hatate and Jota.

Now, this raises another question, the Spurs vacancy would provide him with the opportunity to operate in the transfer window on a much bigger scale.

His time at Celtic has been largely a success as a result of his recruitment from the Japanese J-League, could he translate that success into a much bigger operation that is a Premier League budget?

Enrique may provide Levy with an opportunity at quicker success, however, that has not worked over recent years with the likes of Jose Mourinho and Conte.