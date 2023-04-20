Tottenham Hotspur are one of the clubs who are monitoring the Championship centre-back Nathan Wood as an option for the summer.

Who is Nathan Wood?

The north London club's defensive record this season has been woeful with the Lilywhites having already conceded 45 goals in the Premier League alone.

Only six other teams in the league have a worse record than Spurs and all six of those sides find themselves in a relegation battle going into the final games.

It is believed Daniel Levy is keen to bring in two new central defenders over the summer after failing last summer to land their main target Alessandro Bastoni.

Spurs brought in Clement Lenglet over the summer on a season-long loan deal but it is not believed the north London side hold the option to buy at the end of the campaign.

But it seems as if their search for a new centre-back could take them to the second tier again with Fabrizio Romano naming Wood as a potential target on his Here We Go podcast:

(20:10) "I can also tell you that, from what I understand, Arsenal are monitoring some talents around in England. Nathan Wood is a player of Swansea. A very talented centre-back born in 2002, doing very well also with England U21. Arsenal, Tottenham sending their scouts to follow this boy."

Would Spurs be a good move for Wood?

Over recent years, Spurs have brought in a number of promising young talents from the Championship which could provide the 20-year-old with an idea of what to expect.

Last summer, Spurs signed Djed Spence from Middlesbrough and his time in north London has failed massively so far with Antonio Conte refusing to give the youngster any real opportunity in the side.

Having labelled the wing-back as a 'club signing', Conte oversaw Spence's exit in January on a short-term loan deal to the Ligue 1 side Rennes.

And it was a similar case for centre-back Joe Rodon who has also found himself at Rennes on loan this season with opportunities few and far between in north London.

After signing for Spurs back in 2020 as a promising young defender, Rodon has since made just 24 appearances for Spurs across all competitions (via Transfermarkt).

It has been made clear the Spurs philosophy has not benefited young players since Mauricio Pochettino's exit so perhaps the decision on the next manager make them appealing once again to young talents.

However, when there are also reports suggesting the Lilywhites are looking to reward Eric Dier with a new contract, there has to be questions asked as to where the club's long-term vision is.

The England international has been slammed throughout the season for his poor defensive judgement, yet it seems as if Spurs are looking to stick with him in defence.

Wood has played a significant role in Swansea City's promotion push this season with 36 appearances in the Championship alone so far (via Transfermarkt).

The 20-year-old has been hailed as "outstanding" by Romano but whether he will get the chance to show that if he was to move to Spurs is another matter.