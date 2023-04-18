Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is believed to be searching for a manager who is solely focused on becoming the next Spurs boss.

What does Daniel Levy want for the new manager?

The Lilywhites suffered yet another crushing blow in their pursuit for a spot inside the top four on the weekend as they tasted dramatic defeat against Bournemouth.

Cristian Stellini has been offered the opportunity to see out the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign in north London but it seems the Italian is failing to change their fortunes.

Antonio Conte's final game of his tenure saw Spurs collapse against Southampton to concede the points as they were made to settle for a draw.

And the same has been seen in the weeks since his departure Spurs have capitulated against both Everton and now Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, the search for a new manager goes on and the likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique believed to be on their radar.

However, it is also believed that those two are managers who are also on the list of their London rivals, Chelsea, who are also looking to see the campaign out with an interim manager.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, journalist Alasdair Gold has claimed Levy is looking for a manager who would consider Spurs his number one choice not just an option to settle for if they do not get another job:

(1:11:00) "From what I understand, after digging around the whole managerial situation this weekend, is that one of the key aspects Spurs are looking for in this search for their next manager, is they want to appoint someone who sees Spurs as their first choice they want to go to not be a fallback option if, you know, another vacancy is filled, I guess."

Who should Spurs appoint?

Once again, large sections of the Spurs crowd made their feelings known in regards to a potential return for one of their former managers.

Indeed, Mauricio Pochettino is a name who has been linked with the vacancy in north London and his name was sung by Spurs fans on Saturday.

Levy was in attendance for the game on the weekend and will have heard the chants for both him to leave the club and for Pochettino to be reinstated in the dugout.

However, reports have since suggested the club do not consider the Argentine as a serious option at the moment with no contact made between the two parties.

What is interesting, though, is if this is the case and Spurs do not want a manager who is considering other jobs then perhaps that rules out the likes of Nagelsmann.

It is believed the German is open to the possibility of joining Chelsea over the coming months which would surely mean he will be crossed off Levy's list.

And if this is the case, then it could seriously deplete their options.

In summary, Spurs would like a manager who will form a great affinity for the club and bring the fans back together in what is very much a fractured relationship at the moment.

It does feel as if this criteria can be found in the form of a certain Argentine who the fans call "magic", however, that would mean Levy would have to swallow his pride and potentially acknowledge Tottenham's mistake in sacking him in 2019.