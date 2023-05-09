Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is believed to be seeking external advice amid the club's ongoing search for a new manager.

What's the latest in Spurs' manager search?

The north London are now into their second month without a permanent manager following the exit of Antonio Conte during the last international break.

Matters on the pitch have not been easy for the Lilywhites over the last few months with their spot inside the top four now a thing of the distant past.

Europa League football is still achievable, but their Champions League dreams have all but faded away with three games remaining in the season.

Their search for a new permanent manager is yet to hit a major breakthrough yet either with the club believed to have only just begun talks with in-work targets.

It is believed Julian Nagelsmann is currently the club's top target wishlist, but there are some reservations on his end of the deal with no director of football in place in N17.

However, there are a number of reported targets said to be on Levy's radar as the search for Conte's replacement continues.

And speaking on his YouTube channel, Alasdair Gold has claimed he's heard Levy has been receiving some advice from the Sportsology group.

However, he did caveat this by stating this is something the club have denied - although they are also denying all managerial reports:

(1:17:20) "I was told that Levy had been getting some advice from Sportsology group."

"Sportsology were credited with helping United hire [Erik] Ten Hag. They kind of go into sports clubs and companies and try and kind of maximise whatever they want them to do, whether that be drawing up a list of recruits, whether it be doing due diligence or research on people, I don't know."

"I should stress, and I wrote this in a piece the other day, Spurs have absolutely categorically denied any suggestion that Sportsology have helped or advised Daniel Levy or Spurs anyway."

Should Levy be in charge of the hiring process?

Ultimately, there is not many other options available right now at the north London club following the ongoing debacle involving Fabio Paratici.

The Italian director of football vacated his role at Spurs last month but has recently had his appeal rejected against his 30-month ban from football activities.

Now, there are two things which may come into consideration for the 61-year-old chairman as the managerial search plays out; the time they are willing to put into someone like Nagelsmann and the possibility of bringing in a director of football in the meantime.

Back in 2021, Spurs carried out what will go down as one of their worst managerial searches after a 72-day period concluded by the north London side hiring Nuno Espirito Santo.

Not only was that managerial search a complete farce, but it was one which did not work and saw Spurs looking for his replacement just a matter of months later.

If Nagelsmann is wanting to see a director of football put in place at Tottenham before deciding on whether he would be open to joining, it could prolong the search even further.

However, Levy has to weigh up whether he is willing to potentially extend the search period in order to get the right man or whether he will look to potentially settle for second best to get an appointment over the line.