Tottenham Hotspur's chairman Daniel Levy is not believed to be in any rush to come to a conclusion on the club's managerial search.

Who are Spurs looking at to become their next manager?

Spurs have now been without a permanent manager since the sacking of Antonio Conte at the beginning of the month following their draw against Southampton.

However, since his departure, things have not got better for the Lilywhites with the north London side winning just once in controversial fashion against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The humiliating defeat on the weekend to Newcastle United saw Cristian Stellini's time at the helm come to an early end with Ryan Mason now the third manager of the campaign.

But there is a believed list of potential managerial candidates in north London with the likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Vincent Kompany thought to be near the top.

This comes amid the expected appointment of Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea despite the clamour from Spurs fans for their former manager.

Although it is apparent the Spurs fans are hoping to hear of an appointment soon, it seems the same cannot be said for the Spurs chairman.

Indeed, speaking on the House of Champions YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has claimed the 61-year-old is not in a rush to make his decision:

(4:30) "I think, from what I understand, there are five/six candidates to the job. Daniel Levy wants to take some time before he makes the decision."

Who should Spurs appoint?

It was apparent a lot of Spurs fans were keen to see a reunion with Pochettino but that looks likely to be off the cards with his expected appointment at Stamford Bridge.

However, if Chelsea do announce the Argentine as their next boss, it will relieve some of the pressure off Spurs in their own managerial search.

It is believed a lot of the managers on Tottenham's shortlist were also on Todd Boehly's at Chelsea.

Now the Blues are seemingly set to end their manager search, it could provide Spurs with more freedom to operate and discuss with their targets.

However, the fans will not want to see a repeat of 2021 where the search went on for months and ended up settling for Nuno Espirito Santo.

The likes of Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique are there for Spurs, but fans will want to see an appointment made ahead of the summer so the potential new boss will have time to make plans for the transfer window.

Frustration among the fans towards Levy is clear to see and this is an opportunity for him not to pile any more pressure on his shoulders over the coming weeks.