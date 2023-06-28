Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is believed to be open to a potential move away to Bayern Munich this summer but Daniel Levy will not make any deal easy.

How much is Harry Kane worth?

Despite the north London club enduring a seriously underwhelming 2022/23 campaign, it was not a season to forget for Kane on a personal note.

Indeed, the 29-year-old striker enjoyed one of his best individual Premier League campaigns after returning an impressive 30 league goals.

To put that into context, his return was only six short of the Golden Boot winner, Erling Haaland, who was operating in a Manchester City side which won the title.

And it is apparent his stunning displays across his career at Tottenham has earned him a lot of interested potential suitors.

The likes of Manchester United have been heavily linked with a possible move for the England captain this summer, but are believed to have since pulled out of the race.

Now, it seems as if a potential move abroad could potentially be opening up for the 29-year-old with the Bundesliga champions reportedly making their move in the last few days.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has claimed the striker is believed to be open to a possible move to Munich but any deal would be made difficult by Levy:

"From what I understand, and I always said even when he was linked with Real Madrid, Daniel Levy - Tottenham chairman - is going to make this deal very difficult. He wants to keep the player the club is still dreams of Harry Kane as Tottenham player for the next season and for the future."

"They don't want to give up on the story for Harry Kane also because they feel that the player will be open to make this move happen. So Harry Kane is not saying no to Bayern and this is why they sent an official bid and this is why they want to insist but it's also crucial to understand Tottenham's position in this story. They don't want to make it happen."

Should Harry Kane leave Spurs?

There was certainly a lot that went on in north London last season which could potentially make the England captain keen to find a new adventure this summer.

Tottenham's eighth place finish was largely as a result of the stunning form in front of goal shown by the 29-year-old who after he scored 43% of the club's leagues goals.

However, another season showing similar form in front of goal could potentially take him within 30 goals of matching Alan Shearer's all-time record.

It is apparent Levy will be in no mood to see his prized assed leave this summer under any circumstances which could potentially lead to a messy affair in north London.

But if Kane is adamant on leaving, then next summer would allow him free rein over his options and would even allow him a bigger scope to negotiate a better deal for himself.

There promises to be a lot of change at Spurs this summer with the arrival of Ange Postecoglou and the expected signing of James Maddison.

And perhaps the early signs being shown from Levy to wrap up the signing of Maddison, for example, may be enough to persuade Kane to give Spurs one more chance.