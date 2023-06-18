Tottenham Hotspur are homing in on their second signing of the summer in Brentford shot-stopper David Raya, with new manager Ange Postecoglou swiftly addressing the glaring weakness of the Spurs squad.

What's the latest on David Raya to Tottenham?

That's according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking to GIVEMESPORT - who has recently provided a pleasing update for Tottenham fans, underlining the increasing desire to sign the 28-year-old this summer.

Romano said: "For David Raya, they are confident. I think when all parties want the same, Brentford have already signed a new goalkeeper, the player wants to go, he's not extending the contract and Tottenham want him. When they all want the same, I think there is a good chance to make the deal happen.”

Bees boss Thomas Frank has previously been adamant that the Spaniard is available for no less than £40m, but there is a sense that with just one year left on his current deal, such a valuation might be whittled down.

Another report from the Telegraph does state that Manchester United are also intrigued by the player's availability, but Postecoglou can rest assured at present with his outfit firmly leading the pursuit.

How good is David Raya?

Veteran Hugo Lloris, who has occupied the No. 1 spot between the sticks since arriving from Lyon for £12m in 2012, still has one year remaining on his current deal but confirmed he wishes to depart this summer, having been at the epicentre of the club's defensive disarray this season.

Having made four errors leading to goal this term - the most in the Premier League - and Spurs having conceded 63 times in the league, it is evident that change is needed, with the 35-year-old, stalwart though he is, at the end of his career in north London.

And in Raya, who has been riding the crest of a wave with the Lilywhites' London rivals, an almighty upgrade would be achieved if the club manage to pull off the signing, with his ball-playing aptitude playing into Postcoglou's favour and his top-class shot-stopping feats good enough to rival any 'keeper across Europe.

Indeed, as per FBref, the two-cap international ranks among the top 8% of peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for save percentage and the top 6% for touches per 90, which illustrates his ability in possession and his superlative strength as a defensive wall, praised as "next level with the ball at his feet" by Dan Bardell.

Such a ball-centric game is no doubt attracting Postecoglou's undivided attention, with the former Celtic manager heralded for his "fast, attacking style of play" upon signing by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

By securing his signature, the Australian manager could emulate Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's success with goalkeeper Ederson, who has been the glove-sporting centrepiece of the Sky Blues' incredible and illustrious exploits since signing from Benfica for £35m in 2017.

City's Spaniard manager called the 29-year-old Brazilian "the best" goalkeeper in the world with his passing ability, having succeeded with 53% of his long balls in the Premier League this season.

Raya might not be quite that good yet but his ability to play the ball comfortably from the back certainly deserves to be mentioned in the same breath as the Man City stopper.

Starting with the perfect foundation to craft his outfit from is imperative for the success of Postecoglou at Tottenham, and by signing the Spanish 'keeper, such success could be realised.