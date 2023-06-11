Tottenham Hotspur's reported goalkeeper target David Raya has been urged to stay away from a potential move to N17 this summer by presenter Terry Flewers.

Is Hugo Lloris leaving Spurs?

After a season of turmoil both on and off the pitch in north London, the arrival of Ange Postecoglou could bring major changes at Spurs over the coming months.

And one of those is expected to be between the sticks with Hugo Lloris' campaign leaving a lot to be desired for the Lilywhites as they ended the term in eighth place.

The French shot-stopper put pen to paper on a two-year extension last year, however, he has been in and out of the Spurs starting XI for large parts of the 2022/23 campaign.

And there is a strong belief now that the former France captain will be moving on from north London over the coming months with a potential move to Saudi Arabia on the cards.

Amid the speculation surrounding the future of the Frenchman, reports have suggested Spurs are already eyeing up their potential next goalkeeper.

Some are suggesting the north London club could look across the capital at a possible swoop for Brentford's Spanish goalkeeper, Raya.

However, speaking on The Football Terrace, presenter Flewers has urged the 27-year-old to snub a possible move to N17:

"I think David Raya is stupid to join Tottenham. Yes, you might earn more money. Yes, there may be more media attention, but it's going to amount to no trophies. I think this appointment of 'Big Ange' is going to be a disaster."

How much will David Raya cost?

Raya is going into the summer on the back of a mightily impressive campaign for the Bees where he was able to keep 12 clean sheets across his 38 appearances in the league (via Transfermarkt).

In comparison to the north London side (63), Raya only conceded 46 goals in the Premier League this season which was only bettered by four other sides.

And as a result of his impressive returns between the sticks, Brentford have reportedly slapped a £40m price tag on him ahead of the summer.

However, reports would suggest the north London side are not convinced about parting with such money for a goalkeeper who is entering the final year of his deal.

The unfortunate thing for Spurs is they cannot begrudge Brentford for this as they are doing the same with Harry Kane as it is suggested it would take around £100m to sign him this summer.