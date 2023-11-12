Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur revolution has taken a brusing blow over the last week, with Chelsea's chaotic defeat against Chelsea compounded by a late crumble against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Spurs have largely been fantastic in the Premier League this season and have been in early contention for the title, but successive losses have taken the club away from the driving seat.

And until the new year, Postecoglou's side will be forced to fight without influential summer signings Micky van de Ven and James Maddison, who both sustained injuries against the Blues, with fears that they will be unavailable until after Christmas.

It is, frankly, a sickening blow, with Maddison scoring three goals and supplying five assists from his playmaking position - winning August's Premier League Player of the Month - and Van de Ven's growing partnership with Cristian Romero bearing the mark of title-challenging quality.

With Romero still suspended for two matches following the contest at Molineux, Eric Dier and Ben Davies have claimed the starting spots in central defence, which certainly doesn't evoke the same level of confidence.

Last year, as Spurs languished to an eighth-placed finish in the English top-flight, the crux of the woes came from the leaky backline, with Tottenham's 63 goals conceded surpassed only by the relegated teams and newly-promoted sides Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.

Postecoglou will be desperate to weather the injury-induced storm that may yet materialise over the forthcoming winter period, and to ensure that he can do so, the former Celtic boss might be inclined to accelerate Ashley Phillips' rise to the first-team.

Why Tottenham signed Ashley Phillips

Tottenham completed the signing of England U19 captain Phillips in August after chairman Daniel Levy activated his £2m release clause at Blackburn Rovers, deepening the defensive ranks following the conclusion of Clement Lenglet's loan spell - with Davinson Sanchez also departing one month on.

Joe Rodon was also granted a loan move to Leeds United following their relegation from the Premier League this year, and despite the £43m acquisition of Van de Ven from Wolfsburg, this has proved to be a prudent move.

Phillips offers an additional layer of protection in the defensive ranks and, given that he has been in amongst the first-team mix, will be aware that an opportunity to start in the Premier League could fall his way.

Ashley Phillips' career so far

Phillips enjoyed an exciting breakout campaign with Blackburn and chalked up 14 senior appearances across all competitions, including eight showings in the Championship, with his performances turning the heads of those in Tottenham's transfer department and initiating the summer approach.

Despite his limited time on the pitch, Phillips showed off his skills in the second tier and completed 83% of his passes, won 50% of his ground duels and made 2.3 clearances per game, as per Sofascore. These are not numbers to set the world alight but do illustrate the 18-year-old's natural ability and assuredness in possession.

Phillips has been an unused substitute on four occasions in the Premier League this term, having also started during two convincing victories in the Premier League 2.

He has truly shone in the EFL Trophy, starting twice and catching the eye in the Tottenham U21 rearguard against League One opposition, completing 84% of his passes, making an impressive 5.5 ball recoveries and 6.0 clearances per game - showcasing his energy - and remarkably winning 100% of his ground duels, as per Sofascore.

With Van de Ven facing an extensive spell on the sidelines, the time may well be apt to hand Phillips his senior debut under Postecoglou's stewardship.

Why Ashley Phillips deserves a chance

Football.london's Alasdair Gold has recently revealed that Phillips is "in line" for chances to impress in the Lilywhites backline in light of Romero and Van de Ven's absences.

Robust, pacy and intelligent, Phillips could be the custom-made replacement to a defender as athletic as Van de Ven, with ex-Rovers boss Tony Mowbray among those to detail his growing qualities in effusive praise.

Mowbray said: "He’s a 6’3, 6’4 magnificent cut of a guy, fast as lightning, composed with the ball, aggressive. I think this football club have a footballer on their hands, and we have to manage his introduction into our team as best we can. I just brought him to give him some experience.”

These traits really do seem to be perfect to stand in for Van de Ven, and while experience is not on his side, there is evidently quality and potential in abundance.

While Davies proved to be a competent stand-in against Wolves despite the late defeat, Phillips' skills mirror Van de Ven's perfectly and could ensure that, going forward, Tottenham's equilibrium stays settled.

Micky van de Ven: Key Characteristics Strengths Weaknesses Dribbling Aerial duels Ball retention Blocking *Sourced via WhoScored

As per FBref, Van de Ven, aged 22, ranks among the top 12% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, the top 8% for progressive carries and the top 4% for successful take-ons per 90.

The £50k-per-week Dutchman had been praised for his "dominant" displays in Germany by talent scout Jacek Kulig, and he is certainly living up to the hype so far on English shores.

Having played a starring role in a successful start to Tottenham's season, Van de Ven's part in restoring the defence has been exemplary, having completed 95% of his passes, made 5.4 ball recoveries per game and won a whopping 74% of his ground duels, as per Sofascore.

To highlight how impressive this is, Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk has completed 92% of his passes, made 4.9 recoveries and won 73% of his ground duels.

They are daunting boots to lace, but Phillips will fancy his chances filling in when called upon, perhaps emboldened alongside a senior veteran such as Dier.

Spurs expert John Wenham certainly believes in the teenager's talent, waxing lyrical once Spurs' summer pursuit became apparent and saying: “I looked into him, he’s a monster. He seems to have the assets and all the physique you want in a centre-half."

Ideally, Postecoglou would like to integrate Phillips into the starting fold carefully, but circumstances call for action and the teenager should be provided with an opportunity to impress over the coming weeks.