Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez could be sold in the summer with the Colombian defender open to an exit from north London.

Why did Spurs fans boos Sanchez?

It was another disappointing outing from the Lilywhites on the weekend as their push for a spot inside the top four received another blow after Bournemouth came to town.

Despite playing yet another relegation-battling side and yet again taking the lead, Spurs crumbled and the visitors were able to take all three points.

And Gary O'Neil's side did so in dramatic fashion with Dango Ouattara scoring a last-minute goal to seal all three points for the Cherries.

However, amid the disappointment for Spurs, there was one player who had an afternoon even worse than the rest of his teammates and that was Sanchez.

The Colombian replaced the injured Clement Lenglet and was almost immediately involved in the first goal for the visitors.

Having then failed to deal with his man in the second half in the lead up to Bournemouth's second of the afternoon, the home crowd turned and let their frustrations be heard.

Sanchez was booed by his own fans every time he touched the ball and was removed by Cristain Stellini after just 23 minutes of action on the pitch.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Alasdair Gold has claimed the Colombian has been open to leaving Spurs for a while now with the summer window on the horizon:

(37:20) "Sanchez, from what I understand, for the last few summers especially has been absolutely open to leaving. Because he wants regular game time. He does. But I just think no club has ever offered the sum of money that would get Spurs' interest."

Did Sanchez deserve to be booed by his own fans?

There will be a debate as to whether fans should boo a player on their own them regardless of the situation and there will be divided opinions in this case.

It certainly was an afternoon to forget for Sanchez who was making his 15th league appearance of the campaign (via Transfermarkt).

There is a lot of frustration among the fans in N17 currently and a lot of that is being directed at Daniel Levy with sections of the fanbase letting their anger be known.

And perhaps some of that anger spilt over onto Sanchez in the heat of the moment on the weekend.

After all, this is a player who is now nearly six years deep into life in north London and has proven a significant amount of money invested for a player who has failed to nail down a spot in the starting XI.

Perhaps the biggest frustration surrounding the £65k-per-week defender is his evident struggle to enter a game and provide immediate cover in defence.

It was seen on Saturday and in the game against Everton where his arrival on the pitch caused major concerns for what is already a shaky Spurs defence.