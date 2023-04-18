Tottenham Hotspur winger Dejan Kulusevski has shared his liking towards the young coach currently at the north London club, Ryan Mason.

What did Kulusevski say?

The issues at Spurs are there for all to see as their pursuit of a spot in next season's Champions League has begun to fall away over recent weeks.

After parting ways with Antonio Conte during the international break, the Lilywhites have only gone on to win one of their three Premier League games.

And even that victory came in controversial fashion with VAR issuing an apology to Brighton & Hove Albion for the decisions made in that game.

The search for their next permanent manager goes on with the likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique believed to be on the radar of Daniel Levy.

In the meantime, Conte's assistant, Cristian Stellini, has been handed the keys in north London with Mason acting as his assistant coach.

However, the 31-year-old was one of the names who was tipped to potentially take over from the Italian with his coaching staff expected to have left alongside him.

And speaking about Mason, Kulusevski has waxed lyrical about the young coach who has taken on a big role at his boyhood club:

"I like him a lot, because you know he was a player there just a couple of years ago. He knows how it is to be in our shoes. Like today, I spoke to him after the training, he was seeing something when I was shooting and trying to correct it, ask me about what I think when I shoot like that.

"It's good when you can speak with someone who knows what they're talking about because he was in your shoes a couple of years ago. He's a fantastic guy honestly."

Should Mason have been handed the job?

Stellini's promotion to manager has seen very little change in north London with the 48-year-old simply carrying over Conte's style of play and formation.

Spurs have now named an unchanged team for the last three games (all of Stellini's games in charge) and the performances have left a lot to be desired.

Saturday's game against Bournemouth was perhaps the biggest example of this as he ended up playing Harry Kane in midfield as Spurs chased the game following another poor display which saw them fall behind to the Cherries in the second half.

Perhaps replacing Conte and his team altogether would have been the best option for Daniel Levy with Mason potentially bringing some fresh ideas to the table.

The Spurs defence has been nothing short of abysmal this season with only six other sides having conceded more goals than their 45 this season.

Yet nothing has changed systematically since Conte's exit and Spurs have conceded five goals in their three games under Stellini.

Even further up the field, Kulusevski has not been the same player this season as he was last term, yet Arnaut Danjuma still awaits his first start in the league.

Unless changes are made, the next seven games for Spurs could prove tough watches for their fans.