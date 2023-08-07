Highlights Journalist Alasdair Gold praised the performance of Tottenham's Destiny Udogie, highlighting his calmness on the ball and strong link-up with Son.

Udogie, a 20-year-old left-back, returned to Tottenham after a loan spell and has impressed in pre-season friendlies.

Despite competition at left-back, Udogie's attacking abilities and impressive performances may earn him a starting spot in the Premier League opener against Brentford.

Journalist Alasdair Gold hailed the performance of the "very exciting" Destiny Udogie during Tottenham Hotspur's 5-1 thrashing of Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday 6 August.

Who is Destiny Udogie?

Having completed a £15m move to Tottenham in the summer of 2022, Spurs fans are still yet to see Udogie play a competitive match for their side.

The 20-year-old left-back was immediately shipped out on loan to Udinese - the club he joined the Lilywhites from - and went on to play 33 Serie A matches for the Italian side last campaign.

However, the Italy youth international appears set to stay in north London next season after returning from his loan spell, and has already featured in every one of Tottenham's pre-season friendlies this summer.

The youngster scored in Spurs' 3-2 defeat to West Ham and also played 45 minutes against Singaporean side Lion City Sailors. Udogie also played the entire of Tottenham's friendly against Shakhtar Donetsk, a game they emphatically won 5-1.

Udogie impressed as part of Ange Postecoglou's back four and was hailed by journalist Gold for his performance against the Ukrainian side.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Gold stated: "Destiny Udogie I thought was really good. I was glad to see, because we obviously got to see him on the tour, I was glad to see that people in the flesh could see him at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"He's a very exciting player. He's very calm on the ball, very good with it in tight situations. Yeah, I like him a lot. He's got a lot about him and he's still only 20-years-old. Links up really well with [Heung-min] Son."

He added: "I thought he was very, very good today Udogie. Obviously, a much sterner test to come with the likes of Brentford and Man Utd in the first couple of games, but yeah good signs from him."

While Postecoglou does have a number of options at left-back - the likes of Sergio Reguilon, Ben Davies, Ivan Perisic and Ryan Sessegnon are all still at the club - Udogie will be hoping he can play a part in the Australian's plans this season.

Udogie's impressive pre-season performances will certainly stand him in good stead for a starting berth against Brentford in the Premier League opener, but a lack of experience at the highest level in England may force Postecoglou to look elsewhere.

Udogie is a very attack-minded left-back and chipped in with three goals and four assists for Udinese last season, albeit usually in a back five where his role was more advanced. Playing in a back four for Postecoglou, the Italian will have to do a lot more defensive work than he's used to.

When do Spurs play next?

Tottenham have already played three pre-season friendlies, but have one more before the Premier League season begins.

Spurs face La Liga champions Barcelona in their final pre-season outing on Tuesday 8 August, with Postecoglou able to offer his Tottenham players one more test before competitive football returns.

Postecoglou faces a difficult start to life in the Premier League with Spurs travelling to Brentford on 12 August before hosting Manchester United on 19 August.

Spurs then travel to Bournemouth to close out a busy month of football in September.